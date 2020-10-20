Improved all-round effort secures Lockyer/Ipswich victory

Ian Kimlin batted soundly for Lockyer/Ipswich in the latest veteran’s cricket match.

By Mike Nowlan

LOCKYER/Ipswich capitalised on Gold Coast’s fragile batting to secure a comfortable victory in their latest over 60’s Division 2 cricket match at Southport.

Lockyer/Ipswich captain Brad Hines won the toss and sent the home side in to bat, looking for an early advantage.

Gold Coast were in trouble at 2/8 before recovering to be all out for 166.

Lockyer/Ipswich chased the total down with nine overs and five wickets to spare.

Bill Jeffery took two quick wickets before the home side recovered with David Delaney making a sound 43 off 32 balls and Tony Pinto scoring a run-a-ball 44.

Some useful contributions from the lower order stretched the innings out to the 41st over.

The consistency of the Lockyer/Ipswich’s bowling was greatly improved over their last match.

This was reflected by only four sundries in this innings.

Nine bowlers were used, six of them taking wickets.

Gold Coast captain Clay Heinz conceded 50 runs off five overs as Lockyer/Ipswich openers Hines (45 retired off 23 balls with three sixes) and Keith Muller (14 off 11 balls) put on 48 in quick time to take the game away from the home side.

Only one batsman failed to get into double figures as the visitors kept the momentum going and overtook the target with nine overs to spare.

Man of the match for Lockyer/Ipswich was Bill Jeffery, for his three wickets and

14 runs off 10 balls.

Heinz said that the early wickets taken by Jeffery made it very difficult to get back into the game.

Gold Coast man of the match was David Delaney for his innings which included two sixes. He led the Gold Coast fight back.

Hines said that even though a couple of catches were dropped, it was a good all-round team effort.

The last match of the season is in Toowoomba on November 1.