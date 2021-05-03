Impressive wins on popular race day at Ipswich turf club

IPSWICH RACES

Claire Power

THE Ipswich community came out in droves to support today's CFMEU Mining and Energy Labour Day races.

More than 2000 patrons enjoyed the sunny conditions to end the Labour Day weekend with a host of free carnival rides.

Thanks to the support of the CFMEU, the club rolled out the giant slide, jumping castle, rock climbing wall all free for the community to enjoy.

Family fun at the Ipswich Turf Club CFMEU Mining and Energy Labour Day race meeting. Picture: Claire Power

The day is a highlight on the annual club calendar. It has been supported by CFMEU Mining and Energy for 14 years and always draws a crowd with the nine-card meeting offering up lots of trackside entertainment.

The kitchen was run off its feet with the Barn Restaurant hosting 115 diners, over 250kg of chips were cooked and over 52 litres of milk was poured thanks to the 150 coffees made.

Home town victory

BRIAN Costello's Orsetto collected back-to-back wins today in the 800m Benchmark 65 Handicap.

The gelding was quick to jump and travelled superbly to hold off the strong sprint finish on his home track.

Jockey Michael Cahill has developed a nice track record with the horse winning the last two starts for the Ipswich trainer.

Other highlights include Palaisipan, who kept her record intact after claiming the Class 2 Handicap 1350m for trainer Chris Munce.

Ridden by Justin Huxtable, the filly jumped well and ran comfortably up in grade to hold off the fast finishing Bofors and My Bluewings.

Favourites on top

IT was definitely a day for the favourites but the mile race saw $12 starter Southern Swing ridden by jockey Noel Callow take home the prize but not without a fight with Storm Harbour.

The two hit the line together with a bob of the head in Southern Swing's favour securing the win for the Matthew Dunn stable.

Race 7 Ipswich winner Southern Swing, ridden by Noel Callow for trainer Matthew Dunn. Picture: Claire Power

The Benchmark 65 1200m had $3.30 starter So You Shop as the punters' clear winner.

The Steven O'Dea and Matthew Hoysted trained four-year-old timed his finish precisely thanks to jockey Travis Wolfgram.

The Irons ridden by Sheriden Tomlinson, started at $15 on the tote and finished strongly for second place carrying a heavy 62.5kg.

Ipswich Cup tickets

IPSWICH Cup tickets are selling strongly with one area already sold out and the Pimm's getting close to capacity.

Several new areas are being rolled out this year including the Yak Precinct overlooking the mile start and mounting enclosure.

With only six and a half weeks to go, it is strongly recommended patrons planning to attend purchase their tickets to avoid missing out.

To purchase tickets visit www.ipswichturfclub.com.au

Next meeting

RACING returns to Ipswich on Saturday, followed by Wednesday May 19.

All the focus then moves to gearing up for the Channel Seven Family Race Day on June 6 and the TAB Ipswich Cup on June 19.