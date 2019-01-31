IMPOUNDED: 46 cars, a caravan and a trailer going cheap
IF you are looking for a new ride here is your chance to pick up a set of wheels, with the Ipswich City Council set to auction off 46 cars, one shell of a Holden Commodore, a caravan and even a trailer.
The vehicles, some of which include a black Audi, a gold Kia van and Black BMW 320i, will go under the hammer at 2 Kenneth St, Riverview on February 13.
Those who are interested in attending can view the cars from 8am, with bidding set to commence at 10am.
Chief operating officer health, security and regularity services, Sean Madigan, said council were legally allowed to sell the vehicles which had been abandoned on the streets of Ipswich.
"The auction is for vehicles that have been abandoned and subsequently impounded under Section 100 of the Road Use Management Act 1995," he said.
"Common reasons for vehicles being abandoned include them having broken down, owners leaving the country or people going on holidays and leaving the vehicle parked on a road or footpath.
"When notified of a suspected abandoned vehicle, a council officer will attend and check if the vehicle is registered, and if its owner can be contacted.
"If the vehicle is unregistered, a 'notice to remove' is attached to the vehicle advising it will be removed within a prescribed period.
"If it is not removed by the prescribed period, the vehicle is then towed and stored at the Ipswich City Council holding yard where further inquiries are made with the last registered owner."
Council has auctioned off abandoned cars for a decade, with the money raised from the auction going towards helping recover some of the costs associated with picking up and storing the vehicles.
People must register with the auctioneer and obtain a bidding number on the day.
There are no reserves and all vehicles must be sold.
Cars going under the hammer include:
Green Ford Falcon
Black Audi
White Mazda sedan
Red Hyundai sedan
Silver Mitsubishi sedan
White Honda Accord
Red Golf hatchback
White Ford Falcon
White Mitsubishi Triton ute
White Nissan X Trail
Black Daihatsu Siron
Box trailer
Black Subaru Impreza
Black X Trail
Purple Ford ute
Cream Holden Commodore sedan
White Hyundai Tiburon
Gold Kia van
White Nissan sedan
Gold Mazda sedan
Grey Mazda station wagon
Gold Mazda sedan
Green Holden Commodore sedan
Black Holden Barina
Grey Holden Commodore
White Mitsubishi Magna
Holden Commodore (shell)
Gold Ford Falcon
Purple Ford Falcon sedan
Black Chery wagon
Blue Holden Astra
White Ford Falcon
Caravan
White Proton hatchback
Silver Subaru sedan
Blue Proton
Cream Ford Falcon
White Nissan Elgrand
Black BMW 320i
White Mitsubishi hatch
White Toyota sedan
White Holden ute
Black Holden Territory
Blue Holden Commodore
Silver/Green Mitsubishi Lancer
Holden Commodore
Grey Chrysler Cruiser
White ford hatch
Black Dodge hatch