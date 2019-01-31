IMPOUNDED: 46 cars, a caravan and a trailer going cheap

IF you are looking for a new ride here is your chance to pick up a set of wheels, with the Ipswich City Council set to auction off 46 cars, one shell of a Holden Commodore, a caravan and even a trailer.

The vehicles, some of which include a black Audi, a gold Kia van and Black BMW 320i, will go under the hammer at 2 Kenneth St, Riverview on February 13.

Those who are interested in attending can view the cars from 8am, with bidding set to commence at 10am.

Chief operating officer health, security and regularity services, Sean Madigan, said council were legally allowed to sell the vehicles which had been abandoned on the streets of Ipswich.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"The auction is for vehicles that have been abandoned and subsequently impounded under Section 100 of the Road Use Management Act 1995," he said.

"Common reasons for vehicles being abandoned include them having broken down, owners leaving the country or people going on holidays and leaving the vehicle parked on a road or footpath.

"When notified of a suspected abandoned vehicle, a council officer will attend and check if the vehicle is registered, and if its owner can be contacted.

"If the vehicle is unregistered, a 'notice to remove' is attached to the vehicle advising it will be removed within a prescribed period.

"If it is not removed by the prescribed period, the vehicle is then towed and stored at the Ipswich City Council holding yard where further inquiries are made with the last registered owner."

Council has auctioned off abandoned cars for a decade, with the money raised from the auction going towards helping recover some of the costs associated with picking up and storing the vehicles.

People must register with the auctioneer and obtain a bidding number on the day.

There are no reserves and all vehicles must be sold.

Cars going under the hammer include:

Green Ford Falcon

Black Audi

White Mazda sedan

Red Hyundai sedan

Silver Mitsubishi sedan

White Honda Accord

Red Golf hatchback

White Ford Falcon

White Mitsubishi Triton ute

White Nissan X Trail

Black Daihatsu Siron

Box trailer

Black Subaru Impreza

Black X Trail

Purple Ford ute

Cream Holden Commodore sedan

White Hyundai Tiburon

Gold Kia van

White Nissan sedan

Gold Mazda sedan

Grey Mazda station wagon

Gold Mazda sedan

Green Holden Commodore sedan

Black Holden Barina

Grey Holden Commodore

White Mitsubishi Magna

Holden Commodore (shell)

Gold Ford Falcon

Purple Ford Falcon sedan

Black Chery wagon

Blue Holden Astra

White Ford Falcon

Caravan

White Proton hatchback

Silver Subaru sedan

Blue Proton

Cream Ford Falcon

White Nissan Elgrand

Black BMW 320i

White Mitsubishi hatch

White Toyota sedan

White Holden ute

Black Holden Territory

Blue Holden Commodore

Silver/Green Mitsubishi Lancer

Holden Commodore

Grey Chrysler Cruiser

White ford hatch

Black Dodge hatch