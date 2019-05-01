Imposing Ipswich Diggers tipped to meet challenge

Goodna players like Ramon Filipine are among the players named in the latest Ipswich Diggers squad.

Goodna players like Ramon Filipine are among the players named in the latest Ipswich Diggers squad. Cordell Richardson

RUGBY LEAGUE: Players from each of the seven clubs have been chosen in an initial 27-man Ipswich Diggers training squad ahead of the Chairman's Challenge on May 17-19.

As expected, competition pacesetters Goodna (8) and Brothers (6) contribute the lion's share. However, West End (4), Redbank Plains (3), Swifts (3), Fassifern (2) and Norths (1) also provide talent.

Rugby League Ipswich manager Brendon Lindsay said a formidable squad had been assembled which reflected the results from the opening round of the A-Grade competition.

"The squad is impressive,” he said. "It is dominated by Goodna and Brothers, which are the two in-form teams but all clubs are represented.”

Ipswich and the Gold Coast will not meet as part of the Chairman's Challenge this season.

Brisbane is entering two sides, and Ipswich and the Gold Coast will face both of them across the weekend.

Lindsay said the format may have changed slightly but the chance for young players to earn recognition and a call-up to the Queensland Rangers remained.

He said Intrust Super Cup clubs would also be keeping a keen eye on the representative fixtures in search of potential recruits.

"Typically, it is a tough competition,” he said.

"Brisbane are very strong. It will be a challenge and I'm looking forward to seeing how we fair this year.

"It's a good opportunity for players to stake their claim for selection to the Queensland Rangers, which is the highest honour for those in the local competition.”

In the coming weeks, coach Scott Ireland will perform the unenviable task of cutting the 27-man squad to a final 18.

"The toughest task for me will be narrowing the squad down,” he said.

"We have had some quality players retire in recent years but there are some good young kids coming through keeping the pressure for positions on. No one is a walk-up start.

"I am confident that I could pick any 18 out of the 27 and they will do the job.”

The former Ipswich Jet said he was encouraged by the selections and the level of ability he had at his disposal.

"I've been lucky enough to run around against some of these guys as a coach and as a player, and I was worried about how I was going to counteract them,” he said.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't think we could take it out.”

Two south-east Queensland sides will be picked following the Chairman's Challenge and Ireland said he hoped to see as many Ipswich players as possible take the next step.

"Four teams will be turned into two,” he said. "If your team performs well, you could effectively have 50 per cent receive a south-east Queensland jersey.”

Ireland said having more players exposed to the higher standard of play would only benefit the local competition.

"A lot of confidence can be gained by playing at that level and if they can bring that back to clubland it will only increase the standard,” he said.

Rugby League Ipswich also announced a 29-man Under-20 squad, which will be reduced ahead of the Chairman's Challenge.

Powerhouse club Goodna (9) supplies the bulk of players, with young guns from Norths (7), Brothers (5), Fassifern (4) and West End (4) also featuring. Chris Doyle will take charge of the side, which Lindsay is confident will be more than competitive when it faces the might of traditional rivals Brisbane and the Gold Coast.