Imported threat

LEADER: Batsman Jake Sarra will be a key man for Brothers as they welcome two Sri Lankan recruits ahead of the clash with Centrals.

LEADER: Batsman Jake Sarra will be a key man for Brothers as they welcome two Sri Lankan recruits ahead of the clash with Centrals. David Nielsen

Brothers will unleash two Sri Lankan imports as the club strives to register its first win of the season in Harding Madsen Shield one-day action today.

The two have joined on an exchange, which sees Australian players head abroad to play and their counterparts spend time with local teams down under.

Left-arm orthodox bowler Danussira Gamaralalage arrived at Raceview two weeks ago.

He has already proven his worth after taking 2/32 and making a solid start for his 14 on debut last week.

The other international ring-in is top order batsman Sameera Sadamal.

He linked with Brothers on Thursday night and has already shown promise in the nets.

Coach Brian Andrews is expecting the duo to strengthen his line-up, which lost a few of its experienced campaigners at the end of last season.

"A lot of players look good in the nets but then don't get any runs,” he said.

"But he (Sadamal) looks pretty good.

"He looks like he can play the game, so hopefully he fits in well and he can bolster us.

"Gamaralalage is just getting used to the conditions.

"Hopefully, they will be an asset for us this season.”

Andrews said his side had been beaten convincingly in both its matches to date and would need to improve all elements of its game, including batting, bowling and fielding.

He said the Brothers' outfit felt more comfortable playing the two-day format and would need to improve its one-day form in order to be competitive.

"There is no use saying we're suited to two-day cricket,” he said.

"We need to learn to play one-dayers better.

"Centrals is a quality team.

"They will be hard to beat.

"It would be nice to get one up.

"We have our work cut out for us but we'll turn up and have a crack.”

Central Districts captain Matt Guest said it was always a great challenge facing Brothers and though the opposition had lost a couple of valuable contributors, he expected them to present a worthy adversary.

"They have great depth and always have juniors coming through,” he said.

Centrals had a terrific win last weekend, chasing down a total of 268 with 5.5 overs to spare.

The defending premier will be looking to back that performance up this weekend and give the Brethren an inhospitable greeting as they play host at their Limestone Park fortress.

"It is always a good place to play cricket,” Guest said.

"We don't like to lose at home.”

Despite taking the points in the side's opening two clashes, Centrals have failed to start well and been placed under pressure early.

Guest said players would focus on wrestling the upper hand early and exerting pressure of their own as they targeted the finals of the Harding Madsen Shield.

He said Centrals was determined to sit pretty on top of the ladder leading into the Christmas intermission and would continue to build and fine tune its game.

"We're just taking it one game at a time,” he said.

"We were disappointed with the way we bowled. We bowled a lot of wides.

'We know where we need to be.

"We were terrible last week and we've worked hard this week and formulated some bowling plans, so hopefully we can put them into action.”

Guest said the Harding Madsen competition had been a great initiative because it offered players more variety and a chance to develop skills by playing different opponents.

"The Toowoomba clubs are very strong,” he said.

"Every game we know we are going to face a side that is hard to beat.

"It is a great challenge.

"We really enjoy it.

"It's a great concept.”