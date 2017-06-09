23°
Important to keep an open mind to every possibilty

9th Jun 2017 12:00 PM
GONE: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale is assisted from his wheelchair at St Andrew's Private Hospital before announcing his resignation as mayor.
IT WOULD be in the best interests of the residents of Ipswich to make an informed vote.

People who have trusted Paul and the rest of Australia who have followed his career accept medical reasons for his resignation.

On the other hand, we have speculation, innuendo and hearsay.

For residents to have confidence in the next mayor, I would propose any election be postponed until after any inquiries or investigations that pertain to our mayor or anyone else involved in council, state government, private enterprise or the press

Also, we should be made aware if a political vendetta has been the real cause of our long-term mayor to resign.

But for now I want to believe he was our Mr Ipswich that every city wanted to head their city and I wish him the best for the future.

But we do need to make an informed decision not based on hearsay.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  mayor paul pisasale resignation

