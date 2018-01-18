Immigration decision a cruel blow to asylum seeker

Mojgan Shamsalipoor and her husband Milad Jafari. Ms Shamsalipoor is no longer allowed to study and her fight to live in Australia drags on. Picture: Richard Walker

Iranian asylum seeker Mojgan Shamsalipoor has been told she no longer has the right to study and still has the threat of deportation hanging over her head.

The ex-Yeronga State High student cried after being told the news during a phone hook-up with Immigration Department officials in December.

They informed her that once she finished her Certificate III in childcare she would no longer be allowed to study.

"Her dream has always been to become a midwife. It is hard for us, Mojgan especially,'' her husband, Milad Jafari, said.

"Stopping her from studying reminds us of those people in Iran who have different religions or beliefs, so the Iranian government will stop them from studying. It's the same treatment for us.''

Ms Shamsalipoor has also completed a health services certificate, but would now have to search for a job and give up on her dream of becoming a midwife.

Ms Shamsalipoor and her brother Hossein were also told at the meeting that their bridging visas would be renewed, but only for another six months.

Despite claiming she faced death or great danger if forced to go back to her home country, the Refugee Review Tribunal rejected her asylum bid.

But because Iran currently does not accept non-voluntary returns, the Immigration Department has granted her several bridging visas in the past few years.

"We told them we will never, ever go back to Iran,'' Mr Jafari said.

"I think this (repeatedly having to apply for bridging visa renewals) will be an ongoing procedure. We are very grateful to have been given another six months, but Mojgan is sick of having to worry about her future every six months.''

Mr Jafari said his greatest hope now was that he would be allowed to complete his citizenship ceremony.

"As a citizen I hope I could have the right to keep my wife in a safe place and we could both live normally like other young couples - that is what I am hoping for,'' he said.