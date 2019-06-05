'Immature' vandal claims repeat-offending 'stupid' act

Brock Michael Jullyan, 24, pleaded guilty at court on Wednesday to obstructing a police officer and possessing graffiti instruments.

A DRUNK, repeat-vandal who tried to run from police after graffitiing a bridge was tracked down by dog squad trying to flee in a taxi while covered in paint.

Brock Michael Jullyan, 24, "ducked and attempted to hide" from police after officers noticed a flashlight under an Aroona bridge on March 18.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell said Jullyan and two mates started running when they noticed police, leaving behind "multiple cans" of spraypaint.

"Big graffiti tags and the smell of wet paint was in the area," Senior Constable Burrell said.

"Paint was still damp when police returned."

Snr Cnst Burrell said the dog squad tracked Jullyan down to a Herron Drive address where he was "trying to flee in a cab".

The court heard the Mooloolaba man had spraypaint on his hands and clothes, and refused to be interviewed by police.

Jullyan today pleaded guilty at Caloundra Magistrates Court to obstructing a police officer, possessing a graffiti instrument and wilful damage.

Snr Cnst Burrel said his criminal history showed "previous convictions for graffiti offences".

The court heard Jullyan had 10 previous graffiti offences dating back to six years ago.

Defence lawyer Samantha O'Connor said Jullyan worked as a removalist and still lived with his mother.

She said he suffered after his father left him as a child and a close family member died recently.

Ms O'Connor said Jullyan's friends supplied the cans but admitted it was "no excuse" and a "stupid decision" to go along.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said his behaviour was childish, saying he was a 23-year-old "going on 11".

"Despite all your sufferings, it has no connection to why you think people should look at your visual pollution," he said.

He ordered Jullyan to complete 140 hours of community service and be fined $400.

A conviction was recorded.