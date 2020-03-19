‘I’m your poppa’, attacker tells girls

“IT’S all right I’m your Poppa”, a girl was told by her grandfather when she tried to stop him from groping her.

An Ipswich court heard the man’s sexual assaults on two girls came out of the blue.

His behaviour over several weekends was said in court to have been persistent.

Details emerged in Ipswich District Court, where the 65-year-old grandfather appeared for sentence after he admitted to five counts of indecent treatment of a child aged under 16 as a guardian/carer. Among those five counts were two counts containing the aggravating feature of one of the children being aged under 12.

The court heard all the offences took place in September and November 2018. The charges were all classed as domestic violence offences.

Crown prosecutor Victoria Adams said although the grandfather had lived in Australia more than 30 years, he was still a New Zealand citizen and would likely to be deported after serving his sentence.

The Crown sought jail time with the remainder of the sentence to be suspended because his deportation meant he would not be able to meet his obligations under parole.

Ms Adams said the girls, one aged under 12, were the granddaughters of the man’s de facto partner of many years and he had been their step-poppy.

Ms Adams outlined the five sexual incidents that occurred when the girls and other children were staying with their grandmother on two weekends. The incidents involved indecent touching.

One girl woke at 4.30am to find her poppy indecently assaulting her. The court was told that when she told him to stop he replied that it was okay because he was her poppy.

Another incident took place in a shed and other encounters on a lounge when the girls watched television.

One girl later told her mother that her grandfather had touched her inappropriately.

When confronted by family members, the grandfather said he did not remember the incidents.

The court heard he eventually admitted touching the girls “on the boobs”.

The Crown sought a jail term between 2 and 2 ½ years to be suspended after he serves one-third, taking into account his deportation.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves tended a psychological report on the grandfather which assessed him as being at low risk of reoffending.

The court heard there was no explanation offered for the sexual offending of the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said it was an opportunistic crime and a gross breach of trust, with the man telling one child not to tell her grandmother.

Judge Horneman-Wren said the man’s excessive alcohol consumption on weekends may have contributed to his offending.

“You claim no memory of the offending but this is inconsistent with a phone call (with one mother) where you did show recollection,” he said.

“You have stopped drinking and are considered low risk.

“I accept you are genuinely ashamed of and remorseful for your conduct.”

The grandfather was sentenced to two years jail with the sentence to be suspended for three years after he serves seven months behind bars.

He had already spent 99 days in custody after pleading guilty to the offences in December.