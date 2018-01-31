Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ongoing pigeon problem has Miller off work

RELEASED: Jo-Ann Miller has been discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia which she said was caused by pigeons.
RELEASED: Jo-Ann Miller has been discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia which she said was caused by pigeons. Allan Reinikka ROK260815afireawa
Hayden Johnson
by

JO-ANN Miller has been discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia believed to be caused by pigeons nesting in the roof cavity of her office.

Ms Miller was released on Saturday while Workplace Health and Safety Queensland continues its investigation into the extent of the pigeon problem.

Despite being discharged, Ms Miller remains ill and her office closed.

"I'm still crook," she said.

Last week Ms Miller was on a "cocktail of drugs" to kill the germs, believing the pigeons had caused her to fall ill.

The birds had been in the roof for more than two years, prompting fears about the health of Ms Miller's office staff and volunteers.

A Workplace Health and Safety Queensland spokeswoman said investigations were ongoing and inquiries were being made with management of the shopping centre housing Ms Miller's electorate office.

"WHSQ has found no evidence to confirm that Ms Miller's hospitalisation has been caused by pigeons, pigeon droppings or the workplace environment," she said.

"The centre management has been working with tenants to control the birds, including installing anti-bird spikes and netting."

The spokeswoman said Workplace Health and Safety did not order the office to be closed "and based on the available evidence, we do not believe there has been a contravention of work health and safety laws".

Ms Miller said a clean-up of the office, including the air-conditioning system, would be completed.

Topics:  jo-ann miller pigeons workplace health and safety

Ipswich Queensland Times
Aussie comedic superstar coming to Ipswich

Aussie comedic superstar coming to Ipswich

TICKETS to see one of Australia's most loved comedic superstars at the Ipswich Library are expected to sell out within an hour.

DIVIDED: Council split on CBD admin building change

OWN IT: Four councillors chose not to vote on a decision to make a major change to the new council administration leasing agreement.

Four councillors abstained from voting.

Mum leaves daughter to be raped: 'Appalling breach of trust'

Take the time to hear the stories behind the #metoo social media status trend.

She left her alone in a motel to be raped by a stranger

TRAIN TORTURE: Crash, Eftpos meltdown cause dramas in SEQ

There were train delays on the Ferny Grove line this morning. Picture: File image

It is not known how the crash occurred.

Local Partners