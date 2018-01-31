Ongoing pigeon problem has Miller off work

RELEASED: Jo-Ann Miller has been discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia which she said was caused by pigeons.

JO-ANN Miller has been discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia believed to be caused by pigeons nesting in the roof cavity of her office.

Ms Miller was released on Saturday while Workplace Health and Safety Queensland continues its investigation into the extent of the pigeon problem.

Despite being discharged, Ms Miller remains ill and her office closed.

"I'm still crook," she said.

Last week Ms Miller was on a "cocktail of drugs" to kill the germs, believing the pigeons had caused her to fall ill.

The birds had been in the roof for more than two years, prompting fears about the health of Ms Miller's office staff and volunteers.

A Workplace Health and Safety Queensland spokeswoman said investigations were ongoing and inquiries were being made with management of the shopping centre housing Ms Miller's electorate office.

"WHSQ has found no evidence to confirm that Ms Miller's hospitalisation has been caused by pigeons, pigeon droppings or the workplace environment," she said.

"The centre management has been working with tenants to control the birds, including installing anti-bird spikes and netting."

The spokeswoman said Workplace Health and Safety did not order the office to be closed "and based on the available evidence, we do not believe there has been a contravention of work health and safety laws".

Ms Miller said a clean-up of the office, including the air-conditioning system, would be completed.