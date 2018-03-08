Cops’ comments infuriate Kate

Kate Langbroek has lashed out at Australian politicians after being attacked outside her home in Melbourne.

KATE Langbroek has furiously hit out at Australia's politicians, blaming them for the creation of a "hell hole" in Melbourne which resulted in her being attacked outside her home last week.

The Hughesy and Kate drive show host was left shaken, scared and with a huge bruise on her forearm - but most of all, she was left feeling very angry.

"The police are ultimately wasting their time because this guy, when the detectives arrived one of them said, 'I know him. I arrested him six weeks ago.' And then a senior sergeant arrived later and said, 'I know him. I arrested him two weeks ago,'" she revealed in an interview on the Today show.

"My taxes are supporting this guy who is trying to kick my front door in, and my taxes are paying for the cops to come to try and sort him out and my taxes are paying judges and magistrates who are letting them out. It is not sustainable. It is not right. And I don't know where it's going to end, but my God I'm so pissed off about it."

Langbroek revealed yesterday that a man had tried to force his way into their babysitter's car as she left their St Kilda home around 10pm last Friday.

The car was parked just 10 metres from their front door.

Langbroek and her husband Peter went outside to see what was happening, before the attacker - who she described as "violent and raving" - ran at them and tried to get through their gate.

"We got into this tussle over the gate. Then I realised I left the front door open because I come out to see what was going on," she told Today hosts Georgie Gardner and Karl Stefanovic.

"So I ran back into the house. I slammed the door shut. I didn't know if he was behind me or not. Peter was like, 'Shut the door.' I shut the door. I braced the door with my leg - fortunately - because a couple of seconds later, he tried to kick it in.

"Then there was this terrifying period Peter was outside with him. He tried to lure him away from our house obviously back onto the street like a Pied Piper of violent idiots. The triple-0 call would have been me sounding like I have never sounded before in my life, like terrified and saying, 'Come quickly.'"

Langbroek was left with a huge bruise.

In the wake of the attack, Langbroek reached out to her local member, Martin Foley, to pressure him into action, and told him that those who need to be protected are the average citizens.

"I said [to him], 'The vulnerable now are normal people who are trying to walk their kids to school through this hell hole that is of your creation. You have done this to our neighbourhood where people are trying to live lives. It's not right. Yet nobody seems capable of addressing what is a very basic thing - that if you're violent, you cannot live among us.

"Is that so hard to understand?'" she told Today.

"He was talking about 'measures' and 'these things take time, you know we need to look after the vulnerable' ... That's what politicians do."

Over at Sunrise, Langbroek clarified who she believed was causing the problems.

"I've lived in St Kilda for 25 years, and I've had some fools on Twitter saying to me, 'Oh you want to get rid of poor people!'" she said.

"I'm not talking about poor people, I'm talking about people who have made a life choice to take a drug that leads to violence."

The issue, she said, was that our politicians were completely out of touch.

"We the people - through necessity - live on the streets, whereas our politicians are not on the streets, they're in COMCARS [chauffered cars], they're in parliament, and - as we know at a federal level - Turnbull's at Point Piper. No one's trying to kick doors in there," she told David Koch and Sam Armytage.

"The reality of what is going on in our daily lives is missed by these people that we are voting for, and they're using weasel words to us, like 'community' and the 'vulnerable.'"