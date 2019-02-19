Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jennifer Howard MP.
Jennifer Howard MP. Cordell Richardson
Environment

'I'm not going to throw hands in the air over waste': MP

Hayden Johnson
by
19th Feb 2019 6:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOLUTION to the region's dumping problems can be found by encouraging the industry to innovate, Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard believes.

She said people's waste needed to go somewhere.

"I challenge those who are stating that Ipswich shouldn't be a dumping ground to show me that their wheelie bins are completely empty at the end of each week," she said.

"I'm not one to throw my hands in the air and say not in my back yard. Ipswich has a waste industry. It's simple.

"I encourage this industry to find new and innovative ways to manage waste in Queensland so that we can work towards a zero-waste future.

"The waste levy will help us to do that and that's why I support it."

Ms Howard said the state needed to dramatically improve its rates of recycling and recovery.

"As it stands, the amount we recycle is far too low and too much waste is ending up in landfill," she said.

"Describing my common sense, progressive, and positive speech in the Parliament last week as sensational is ridiculous.

"There's nothing sensational about the truth."

Ms Howard said the waste levy, which was passed by the parliament last week, would make a difference in Ipswich.

"The passing of this legislation means that interstate trucks can no longer dump their waste in Queensland," she said.

" Seventy per cent of the revenue from this levy will go back to councils, the waste industry, start-up schemes, and environmental programs.

"We are also providing advance payments to councils to cover 105 per cent of the cost of their municipal waste.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to making sure there is no extra cost for Queenslanders putting out their wheelie bin each week from the introduction of the waste levy."

dumps ipswich dump jennifer howard landfill recycling waste
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Fight about sacred creek site spills into court

    premium_icon Fight about sacred creek site spills into court

    Environment An injunction has been lodged and it could have a significant affect on the development of the site.

    • 19th Feb 2019 6:37 AM
    Fingers, abdomen slashed in missing rake row

    premium_icon Fingers, abdomen slashed in missing rake row

    Crime Trouble had been brewing between the two for some time

    • 19th Feb 2019 6:17 AM
    Teen's Valentine's Day horror

    premium_icon Teen's Valentine's Day horror

    Crime It started with an argument and quickly turned violent

    • 19th Feb 2019 6:13 AM
    Most improved OP schools revealed

    premium_icon Most improved OP schools revealed

    Education “It was about having a culture change – for staff and students..."