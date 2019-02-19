'I'm not going to throw hands in the air over waste': MP

A SOLUTION to the region's dumping problems can be found by encouraging the industry to innovate, Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard believes.

She said people's waste needed to go somewhere.

"I challenge those who are stating that Ipswich shouldn't be a dumping ground to show me that their wheelie bins are completely empty at the end of each week," she said.

"I'm not one to throw my hands in the air and say not in my back yard. Ipswich has a waste industry. It's simple.

"I encourage this industry to find new and innovative ways to manage waste in Queensland so that we can work towards a zero-waste future.

"The waste levy will help us to do that and that's why I support it."

Ms Howard said the state needed to dramatically improve its rates of recycling and recovery.

"As it stands, the amount we recycle is far too low and too much waste is ending up in landfill," she said.

"Describing my common sense, progressive, and positive speech in the Parliament last week as sensational is ridiculous.

"There's nothing sensational about the truth."

Ms Howard said the waste levy, which was passed by the parliament last week, would make a difference in Ipswich.

"The passing of this legislation means that interstate trucks can no longer dump their waste in Queensland," she said.

" Seventy per cent of the revenue from this levy will go back to councils, the waste industry, start-up schemes, and environmental programs.

"We are also providing advance payments to councils to cover 105 per cent of the cost of their municipal waste.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to making sure there is no extra cost for Queenslanders putting out their wheelie bin each week from the introduction of the waste levy."