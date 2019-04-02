Menu
Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.
Politics

'I'm not going to play politics': Keith Pitt

Blake Antrobus
by
2nd Apr 2019 12:01 AM
AS THE State Government refuses to budge over its criticism of the Hinkler Regional Deal, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has stared down critics for playing politics over the issue.

Bundaberg Regional Council and the Fraser Coast Regional Council signed a key agreement on the regional deal last week, along with the Federal Government, to charter an economic path forward.

But a signature from the State Government was not forthcoming.

Responding to the criticism yesterday, Mr Pitt said he was "not going to play politics" over the agreement.

"There are benefits throughout the region for the deal," Mr Pitt said.

"All the people around Hervey Bay and the Fraser Coast region utilise the Fraser Coast airport.

"Anyone who is trying to export... will want to be exporting from a closer port - a multi-use conveyor will make that possible at the Bundaberg Port.

"I will leave an offer for the State Labor Government."

Last week, North Burnett Regional Council mayor Rachel Chambers backed the State Government's decision, saying she remained open to engaging with the other councils about proposed projects "to understand how they will benefit the North Burnett and other local governments in the Wide Bay area".

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has maintained she wants to see a deal which included the whole Wide Bay-Burnett region.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

