‘I’m not a thief’: Man denies stealing car parked outside

An Ipswich man told a disbelieving magistrate that a teenager whose name he does not know left a stolen car parked outside his house.

An Ipswich man told a disbelieving magistrate that a teenager whose name he does not know left a stolen car parked outside his house.

A MAN who was caught with a stolen car at his house explained to police that he wasn’t the person who initially took it, but openly admitted to going for a ride to the bottle shop with the unnamed teenager who he claims was responsible.

“I made it clear to the cops it was not me who stole it,” Benjamin Albert Parker said to Magistrate Virginia Sturgess when he faced court this week.

“I don’t know his name but I got him to drive me to the bottle shop.

“I’m not a thief, I do work. I’m a concreter by trade.”

Ms Sturgess pointed out to Parker that despite his claim, his criminal history included previous convictions for dishonesty, including a prior offence of using of a stolen vehicle.

Parker, 40, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to unlawful use of a stolen motor vehicle at Bundamba between September 26 and 30; and stealing fuel on July 11 from Caltex in Booval.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dan Swanson said Parker pumped $71.27 fuel into a car, but his bank card was declined when he went to pay.

He left the store saying he would return to pay but never did.

Parker told the magistrate he had since gone back to pay, but could not produce a receipt to prove it.

Snr Const. Swanson said a man had parked his car in the driveway of his Moores Pocket Rd home to unload goods at 6.30pm on September 24 when he heard it being driven away.

On September 29 police went to a house on River Road at Bundamba and spoke to Parker.

Officers found the stolen car parked in the yard beside the house.

“He said a person he knew parked it there Sunday night. He said he thought it was stolen as the 17-year-old person was not known to have a vehicle,” Snr Const. Swanson said.

Parker told the court he did not know the name of the 17-year-old who left the stolen car there.

“I told him he could at least drive me to the bottle shop, which he did,’’ Parker said.

Ms Sturgess did not seem convinced.

“It is highly unlikely you did not know his name,” a disbelieving Ms Sturgess said.

“No it is not,” Parker responded.

“Not much I can say in my defence.

“I’m not a thief. I do work.”

Parker was fined $200 for stealing the fuel, and ordered to pay restitution of $71.27.

For unlawful use of a stolen car he was sentenced to a three month jail term, immediately suspended for 12 months.