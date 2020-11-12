Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An Ipswich man told a disbelieving magistrate that a teenager whose name he does not know left a stolen car parked outside his house.
An Ipswich man told a disbelieving magistrate that a teenager whose name he does not know left a stolen car parked outside his house.
News

‘I’m not a thief’: Man denies stealing car parked outside

Ross Irby
12th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who was caught with a stolen car at his house explained to police that he wasn’t the person who initially took it, but openly admitted to going for a ride to the bottle shop with the unnamed teenager who he claims was responsible.

“I made it clear to the cops it was not me who stole it,” Benjamin Albert Parker said to Magistrate Virginia Sturgess when he faced court this week.

“I don’t know his name but I got him to drive me to the bottle shop.

“I’m not a thief, I do work. I’m a concreter by trade.”

Ms Sturgess pointed out to Parker that despite his claim, his criminal history included previous convictions for dishonesty, including a prior offence of using of a stolen vehicle.

Parker, 40, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to unlawful use of a stolen motor vehicle at Bundamba between September 26 and 30; and stealing fuel on July 11 from Caltex in Booval.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dan Swanson said Parker pumped $71.27 fuel into a car, but his bank card was declined when he went to pay.

He left the store saying he would return to pay but never did.

Parker told the magistrate he had since gone back to pay, but could not produce a receipt to prove it.

Snr Const. Swanson said a man had parked his car in the driveway of his Moores Pocket Rd home to unload goods at 6.30pm on September 24 when he heard it being driven away.

On September 29 police went to a house on River Road at Bundamba and spoke to Parker.

Officers found the stolen car parked in the yard beside the house.

“He said a person he knew parked it there Sunday night. He said he thought it was stolen as the 17-year-old person was not known to have a vehicle,” Snr Const. Swanson said.

Parker told the court he did not know the name of the 17-year-old who left the stolen car there.

“I told him he could at least drive me to the bottle shop, which he did,’’ Parker said.

Ms Sturgess did not seem convinced.

“It is highly unlikely you did not know his name,” a disbelieving Ms Sturgess said.

“No it is not,” Parker responded.

“Not much I can say in my defence.

“I’m not a thief. I do work.”

Parker was fined $200 for stealing the fuel, and ordered to pay restitution of $71.27.

For unlawful use of a stolen car he was sentenced to a three month jail term, immediately suspended for 12 months.

ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court unlawful use of a motor vehicle
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    YouTube suffers global outage

    YouTube suffers global outage
    • 12th Nov 2020 12:05 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum says daughter was shot in neck with gel blaster

        Premium Content Mum says daughter was shot in neck with gel blaster

        News Police intercepted a car after receiving a call someone inside it was waving a gun around

        Ipswich ‘ambassador’ inspires people in all aspects of life

        Premium Content Ipswich ‘ambassador’ inspires people in all aspects of life

        Sport Helping achieve individual and team glory provides ongoing satisfaction for city’s...

        Councillor forced to act on complaints over personal email

        Premium Content Councillor forced to act on complaints over personal email

        Council News The council watchdog received multiple complaints alleging an Ipswich councillor...

        Reward for excellence: Ipswich mum’s Qld Hall of Fame honour

        Premium Content Reward for excellence: Ipswich mum’s Qld Hall of Fame honour

        Hockey Teacher’s years of hard work, service to state and country recognised with elite...