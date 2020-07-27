‘I’m innocent’: Prisoner denies cell damage charges

PRISONERS at the Borallon Correctional Centre near Ipswich have been charged over their alleged involvement in a troubling incident inside the jail.

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday heard the charges related to incidents at the jail on Wednesday April 15, when cells were allegedly damaged, causing the facility to go into lockdown.

Three of the accused prisoners, Michael Roderick Jones, 29, Antonio Joseph Ross, 24, and Curtis Jade Lee Gaulton, 24, were each charged with being a prisoner who took part in organising opposition to authority at Ironbark on April 15; and wilful damage.

Another inmate, Nathan Alexander Rees, 32, from Bracken Ridge, is charged with two counts of committing serious assaults on a corrective service officer at Ironbark on April 15.

When Ross appeared from jail video-link, he told the magistrate he was innocent of the charges.

Borallon Correctional Centre near Ipswich.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said the damage charge against Ross related to a cell window.

"Obviously I'm innocent," Ross said.

"Will it (the charges) mean my parole eligibility is knocked back?"

"I don't know," Mr Cridland replied.

"This is just a witch hunt. I'm innocent," Ross said.

"If I was guilty I would plead right now.

"I'm innocent."

Mr Cridland said he would be unable to list a defended hearing of the charges against Ross until early next year.

With a recommendation that Ross seeks legal representation, Mr Cridland adjourned the matters to August 24.

The cases against the other three prisoners received a brief mention and were all adjourned to August 24.