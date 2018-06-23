Menu
Crime

'I'm gonna smash you': Fuel theft followed threats

Ross Irby
by
23rd Jun 2018 12:05 AM
A WOMAN who says she was fleeing a violent boyfriend when she filled up her car with $124 fuel and drove off without paying has received a good behaviour bond.

The woman, aged in her 30s, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing the premium fuel at a Goodna service station on March 23.

The offence was captured on CCTV.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said the woman told police her partner had packed up their house to drive to NSW to avoid police.

Telling police (he was in the vehicle and) that he said "I'm gonna smash you" if she didn't fill up the vehicle, she complied.

However, the court heard she was essentially fleeing the man.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said the woman had no prior criminal offending, and accepted that the offence was the consequence of an abusive relationship.

The woman was placed on a $400 good behaviour bond and no conviction was recorded.

