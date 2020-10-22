‘I’m gonna slit your throats‘: Maccas run ends badly

A man had 14 drinks before heading off on a Maccas run.

A MAN had 14 drinks before getting behind the wheel while suspended and speeding through Tweed streets for a midnight McDonalds run.

When Wayne Dyer was arrested he continued with a tirade of abuse at officers including threats to slit their throats and attacking the dock door.

The 39-year-old appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court by video link from Clarence Correctional Centre on October 12.

He pleaded guilty to intimidation, driving while licence suspended, driving recklessly and refusing to submit to breath analysis after an incident in the early hours of August 28.

The Pimpama man was driving a silver Nissan Pathfinder when he passed a police car stopped at the intersection of Minjungbal Dr and Dry Dock Rd in Tweed Heads South about 12.10am.

Court documents reveal the Nissan was travelling fast enough to make the police car sway and officers estimated it was travelling at 130km per hour in a 60km per hour zone.

Police said they attempted to catch up to car and they reached and held speeds of over 140km an hour but remained about 100m behind Dyer for about a kilometre.

When police turned on their lights, the Nissan came to a complete stop in the middle of the traffic lights on Minjungbal Dr intersections with Machinery Dr before pulling into the car park of Tweed City Shopping Centre.

Dyer had to be physically removed from the car after he remained in the drivers seat with the car on and ignored officer's requests to get out.

He said he was going to McDonalds and recorded a positive road side breath test.

While at the station, Dyer yelled "white lives matter c----" before calling police "faggots" and dogs when he was asked for a strip search.

He threatened officers by saying "I hope I see you out on the street, because I'm gonna slit your throats. When it all goes down you aren't the only ones with guns."

Dyer then repeatedly aggressively punched and elbowed the dock door.

Dyer said he had 12 Carlton Dry Stubbies and two longnecks of Woodstock bourbon from 3pm to about midnight.

He stood 4ft away from the breath test machine, exhaled claiming to be out of breath and failed to give a reading.

Defence solicitor Geoff Gallagher said Dyer had been plagued by a drug addiction which he had kicked across the last 12 months with the positive influence of his fiance in his life.

He said his client had been at a family barbecue at his home and continues drinking into the night of the offence after his partner left for work.

"He is the first to admit the decision (to go to McDonalds) is absolutely stupid," Mr Gallagher said.

Mr Gallagher said Dyer reacted badly to police after being "effectively ripped out of the car, manhandled and strip searched" at the station.

He said his client had apologised to police the next morning and taken responsibility for his actions.

Mr Gallagher explained Dyer did not know he was unlicensed and did not believe he reached the speeds police claim.

The court heard Dyer was on parole at the time of offending and had since spent 106 days in custody.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy sentenced Dyer to an aggregate term of a 12 month intensive corrections order with 100 hours of Community Service Work.

Dyer was suspended from driving for a month and has the minimum period of an interlock licence.