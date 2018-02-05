Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

Is this the most cringeworthy MAFS groom ever?

by Bronte Coy

TROY Delmege's first appearance on Married At First Sight raised plenty of eyebrows. He described his ideal girl as a "Barbie cheerleader", hit on his bride's entire family, ripped off his wedding vows from a website, and brushed his teeth like a psychopath.

The Sydney IT manager was controversial from his first moments on screen last night.

"My type is the Barbie cheerleader," he told the experts. "Blond, blue-eyed. She's got this really tanned skinned, she's pretty skinny, she's got a big chest."

And when flight attendant Ashley Irwin appeared at the end of the aisle, he was thrilled.

"She looks exactly like I was hoping for," he said to the camera.

Flight attendent Ashley.
Flight attendent Ashley.

Throughout the wedding, Troy spent a fair bit of time gushing over Ashley's looks - and that of her family. And her sister wasn't impressed.

"I just wish that he put as much effort into pleasing her as much as pleasing everyone else," she said. "He's just self absorbed, and he doesn't care about my sister. I think, personally, he could be completely full of s**t. I'm just calling a spade a spade."

Troy's bizarre behaviour wasn't just irritating to Ashley's family - it also provoked a huge response on Twitter. In fact, he may be the least popular groom we've ever seen on the show.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Married At First Sight continues at 7.30pm tonight on Nine.

Sydney IT manager Troy.
Sydney IT manager Troy.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  groom mafs

$100,000 mistake young people are making

$100,000 mistake young people are making

LAZY young people putting off something only “old” people worry about is having a bigger impact than they realise — and it’s costing them thousands.

'Guilty mate': Man admits to hiding meat in backpack

BARRITT'S BUTCHERY: MSA grade sirloin steak $24.99 per kg. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Police catch 42-year-old stealing groceries from Ipswich supermarket

premium_icon Trick your power company into giving you a better deal

Mia Steiber has reduced appliance usage to cut down her energy costs.

ENERGY consumers must be prepared to go the extra mile

Union fear cuts at Ipswich aged care facilities

Aged Care is an area that will require more trained staff in the future.elderly, senior, nursing home, hands,

Provider refutes rumours over staffing levels

Local Partners

Xbox teases next multiplayer franchise

THE creators of the upcoming Sea Of Thieves game hope it can be turned into the next big franchise for Xbox.

Proof Weinstein has not learnt a thing

UMA Thurman finally broke her silence about alleged sexual predator Harvey Weinstein

UMA Thurman has broke her silence about Harvey Weinstein

Julia Morris’ ‘incredibly insensitive’ joke

Danny Green won an eating challenge on I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: Nigel Wright/Network TEN

JULIA Morris has been slammed for making an “incredibly insensitive”

Hughesy’s regret: ‘I paid too much for Block house’

Dave Hughes was pictured in the crowd during The Block auctions, but his wife had wanted the purchase to remain a secret. Picture: Ian Currie

DAve Hughes has discovered his $3.067 million home isn’t worth the price tag

Kylie reveals she’s given birth

KYLIE Jenner has finally confirmed her pregnancy

KYLIE Jenner has finally confirmed her pregnancy

premium_icon The night Nicole Kidman chucked a hissy fit over Aussie award

Nicole Kidman reportedly left the room when Kerry Armstrong won best actress.

Oscar winner Russell Crowe presented the award.

Tattoo behind incredible story

Lale and Gita met while being held as prisoners in a concentration camp. Picture: Heather Morris / Sokolov family

32407. The number was stabbed on to his left arm on arrival