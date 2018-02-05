Is this the most cringeworthy MAFS groom ever?

TROY Delmege's first appearance on Married At First Sight raised plenty of eyebrows. He described his ideal girl as a "Barbie cheerleader", hit on his bride's entire family, ripped off his wedding vows from a website, and brushed his teeth like a psychopath.

The Sydney IT manager was controversial from his first moments on screen last night.

"My type is the Barbie cheerleader," he told the experts. "Blond, blue-eyed. She's got this really tanned skinned, she's pretty skinny, she's got a big chest."

And when flight attendant Ashley Irwin appeared at the end of the aisle, he was thrilled.

"She looks exactly like I was hoping for," he said to the camera.

Flight attendent Ashley.

Throughout the wedding, Troy spent a fair bit of time gushing over Ashley's looks - and that of her family. And her sister wasn't impressed.

"I just wish that he put as much effort into pleasing her as much as pleasing everyone else," she said. "He's just self absorbed, and he doesn't care about my sister. I think, personally, he could be completely full of s**t. I'm just calling a spade a spade."

Troy's bizarre behaviour wasn't just irritating to Ashley's family - it also provoked a huge response on Twitter. In fact, he may be the least popular groom we've ever seen on the show.

@MarriedAU if I was on this show and was set up with Troy, I would not only sue channel 9 but the producers themselves, the casting crew, the experts, the cameraman, the boom guy, the make up artists, the wedding suppliers, the work experience kid... #MAFS — ɱąཞıʂą (@m_a_r_i_5_a) February 4, 2018

#mafs omg I am going to vomit now, Troy brushing his teeth. — peace (@peace589) February 4, 2018

What did that girl do that was so horrible to be set up with Troy #mafs — Ella Changwa (@EllaChangwa) February 4, 2018

Married At First Sight continues at 7.30pm tonight on Nine.