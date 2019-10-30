‘I’m going to kill you’: Man threatens own mum with shovel

A TOOWOOMBA man who threatened to kill his own mother with a shovel said it was because he blamed her for his father’s death two weeks prior, the court heard.

Johnny Cooper, 43, fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing charges of common assault and committing public nuisance.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on December 22, 2018 at 1.30am Cooper was outside the Gladstone Hotel on Max St, Wyandra and was yelling abuse at the patrons inside, telling them “come out and I’ll fight you c----. I’ll kill anyone who wants to come out and fight me.”

The court heard that witnesses came out and attempted to tell him to stop, but he continued to hurl threats and abuse, petrifying them.

Cooper then went to the rear yard of the hotel where the accommodation section was and his mother, the manager and owner of the Gladstone hotel came out and told him to stop.

The court heard he then picked up a large shovel, wielded it behind his head as he was about to strike her, while yelling at her, “I’m going to kill you, you c---.”

The victim successfully managed to take the shovel off him and leave the scene, but Cooper continued yelling and screaming abuse until 3.30am, before he returned home.

The defendant’s lawyer Laurie Parker told the court Cooper had been in a lot of pain from being diagnosed with cancer and had been on very heavy pain killers.

The court also heard Cooper hadn’t drunk alcohol in six and a half years and was heavily intoxicated because he had lost his father two weeks prior and blamed his mother for his father’s death.

Parker also told the court Cooper had heard that some people his mother had hired to work at the hotel had been stealing from her, which enraged him.

Cooper who has also lived in Cunnamulla said he didn’t have much recollection of the events but was very emotionally distressed the night of the incident and was remorseful for his actions.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.

Magistrate Blanch sentenced Cooper to six months imprisonment for the common assault and three months for the public nuisance. The sentence was suspended for 18 months.

“Your behaviour was reprehensible. Not only were you wielding a shovel, you were telling your own mother you were going to kill her. It’s disgraceful… absolutely disgraceful,” Magistrate Blanch said.

“You were carrying on like a porkchop in Wyandra until 3.30am in the morning.”

“Your criminal history is terrible, you’ve been imprisoned in NSW for 28 months for grievously bodily harm.

“The community is sick of people carrying on like this when they get on the grog. It is reprehensible you went on to commit an offence like this against women, and to make matters worse… your own mother.”