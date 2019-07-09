Police detained the man after they were called to Molesworth St, Lismore.

A MAN who urinated near an ice cream shop while trying to pick a fight with people on the street has been arrested by police.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police will allege they received a call at at 10pm on Monday that a Lismore man was urinating on a car parked on Molesworth Street and challenging people to fight him.

"This took place near an ice-cream store where people were trying to eat and socialise," Sen Const Henderson said.

"Police were called and the 47-year-old said to them, "You have know idea who you're dealing with. I'm ex-military and I'm going to f--k you up."

"He then went into a boxing stance and appeared ready to fight.

"Police quickly leg-swept the man, took him to the ground and handcuffed him.

"He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was detained until he sobered up."

The man was also issued fined $500 for offensive behaviour and another fine of $220 for failing to comply with move-on direction from police.

Sen Const Henderson said police will not put up with people that act in a way that distresses and intimidates members of the public.

"It's great to see that people were happy to call police to help put an end to the situation before any innocent people were hurt," he said.

"If you are involved in such an incident please do call us, we are here to help."