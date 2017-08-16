'I'm disgusted': Voter hands back council certificate

A DISILLUSIONED voter who once walked 170 kms from Toowoomba to Brisbane in high heeled red shoes to a stand up for his beliefs, plans to hand back a certificate of appreciation given to him by Ipswich City Council.

Robbie Carroll did the massive walk in 2015 as part of a campaign calling on the State Government to establish a domestic and family violence commissioner.

While the campaign wasn't successful, Mr Carroll was given a certificate or appreciation signed by former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale.

But now Mr Carroll says recent revelations about Ipswich City Council and allegations made against former mayor Paul Pisasale has left him feeling disgusted with the lack of council action on a range of related issues.

At the QT forum last night, Mr Carroll said he would hand back the certificate.

He said while action on domestic and family violence was ultimately the State Government's responsibility, the council could and should do more to help the people of Ipswich.

Robbie Carroll kicking up his heels in Helidon,on his walk from Toowoomba to Brisbane in women's shoes, to advocate against domestic and sexual abuse. Photo Francis Witsenhuysen / Gatton Star Francis Witsenhuysen

"I have lost faith in this council," Mr Carroll, an active member of The Greens Party, said.

"Paul Pisasale might be innocent until proven guilty but the fact is that in my heart I feel I have received something that doesn't represent what I did for the walk.

"For me that mayor, and the council have let myself and the community down."

Mr Pisasale is facing numerous charges including one count of extortion and two counts of attempting to pervert justice.

"My passion is about community," Mr Carroll said.

"It's about bringing the community together and having everyone work together.

"I don't feel the sitting councilors are choices for me. They haven't done enough to help people.

"There's been a lack of action from this council."