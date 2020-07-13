‘I’m an idiot’: Driver comes clean with police

AN IPSWICH man who confessed to being “an idiot” after police pulled him over for unlicensed driving has been praised for his honesty.

Ashley Sheldon Ruska, 26, of Redbank Plains, appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to driving while unlicensed on a demerit point suspension at Riverview on May 17.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police saw a silver Kia Optima being driven at 4.15pm along Price St at Riverview.

The Kia stopped at the shopping centre and officers went over to chat to the driver about the status of his driver’s licence.

“He says his licence was suspended due to demerit points. Mr Ruska says he was aware his licence was suspended,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“He says he had driven because he’s an idiot.”

Sgt Caldwell said Ruska’s licence had been cancelled on April 8 due to his demerit points.

Mr Kinsella said credit should be given for Ruska’s frankness and early guilty plea.

“It is very refreshing. It shows a lot of insight too,” Mr Kinsella said.

“You knew you were unlicensed and it is to your credit being truthful with the officers.”

Ruska was fined $400, with his licence disqualified for six months.