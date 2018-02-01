Therapist slams Dr Chris Brown for insensitive joke

Dr. Chris Brown and Julia Morris are the I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here hosts. Picture: Channel 10

ONE of Australia's leading psychologists has described the response to Bernard Tomic's exit from I'm a Celeb as "disgraceful".

The tennis star was heavily criticised after he became the first celebrity in the show's four seasons to quit after lasting just three nights.

During his time in the jungle, 25-year-old Tomic told fellow campmate Jackie Gillies, "half the time during the day I'm just depressed".

"I've never really had time to think about my thoughts. I'd always have people around ... my mobile phone. My life was so fast paced. Everything's slowed down the last three or four days. I don't want to spend half my time depressed here."

Former I'm a Celeb contestant Dane Swan was one of a number of high-profile people who had a crack at Tomic for quitting, writing on Twitter:

"Ya got millions Tomic so while your (sic) busy counting it all when you get back home how's bout you donate 10k to your charity that have missed out on much needed $$$. You won't miss it. That's all, jog on now bud."

Dr Michael Carr-Gregg isn’t impressed with how Tomic’s been treated since quitting.

But rather thank sinking the boot in, psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg told 3AW host Neil Mitchell that Tomic needs help.

"He's admitted on national television he's depressed and I don't know whether he is or not ... he's apologised for letting people down," Dr Carr-Gregg said.

"He's a confused 25-year-old. The response has been disgraceful ... This is a boy who needs help, he doesn't need ridicule."

Dr Carr-Gregg singled out I'm a Celeb host Dr Chris Brown for joking live on TV last night that, "if only psychic Jackie had given us the heads up it could have saved us millions in logistics and marketing expenses".

"Dr Chris Brown, thank god he looks after animals and not humans," Dr Carr-Gregg said on 3AW.

He went on to question if Tomic was psychologically screened by the show before signing on the dotted line and asked why mental health organisations aren't coming out in support of the troubled tennis star.

"And why is there no sympathy for someone who has, potentially, a mental health problem?" Dr Carr-Gregg asked.

Bernard Tomic leaving the jungle on I'm A Celeb.

Mitchell's response was blunt.

"Because he has embarrassed Australia when he was tanking and carrying on in tournaments," Mitchell replied. "Because he comes across as a twit."

But Dr Carr-Gregg was adamant that Tomic needs to be given a break and called on those bagging him out to apologise.

"He's a young man who has grown up in a bubble, and we've had this conversation about Nick Kyrgios, clearly Tennis Australia have work to do helping these young men grow up," he said.

"Clearly they need a mentor. I don't know whether or not this boy has one but he surely needs one right now."