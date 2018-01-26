‘I just couldn’t hide how I felt about her’

FORTY celebrities have appeared on the Aussie version of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here, but which ones does Julia Morris consider the most memorable?

The host with the most opened up to news.com.au about the five contestants who made the biggest impression on her (and not necessarily good impressions, either).

1. Freddie Flintoff, winner of season 1

Freddie in his winner’s throne.

"Number one will always be Freddie Flintoff who I knew nothing about when he came in except that he was the captain of the cricket, but I've got no business with sport.

"I watched him just charm the rest of the camp quietly, which I thought is not a skill I possess. I loved his complete honesty in the Tok Tokki and his general attitude.

"He really got what the show was about. He got that it's not a journey, it's a comedy."

2. Chrissie Swan, season one third-place getter

The broadcaster was much loved by campmates and viewers.

"Number two is Chrissie Swan because every single word that comes out of her mouth actually leaked joy into my marrow and then it stayed within my bones.

"She was my very first personal friend that went in. Every year there's been a friend of mine that's gone in, just coincidentally. They ring me and say, 'What do you reckon I should do?' and I always say, 'Know yourself when you're tired because that's the person that's going to show, not your usual in control self. If you think you're great when you're tired, then rock on!'

"So she was the first one to introduce to me to how hard it would be to have a mate in there. There's no special treatment, I cannot be seen to be favouring anyone in front of the other contestants or put them off their game."

3. Lisa Curry, finished sixth on season three

Lisa was a stern but motherly figure at camp.

"Number three is 'suck it up buttercup' Lisa Curry because I feel if I ever manage to make it into the jungle I am hoping that it's Lisa Curry that I behave like.

"We're a similar age, we are similarly outspoken women and I think she has a sense of fairness that I will really try to strive for more in my life.

"And she's seriously sexy. What else do you need?"

4. Keira Marguire, evicted fifth on season 3 (after entering on day 19)

Let’s just say Keira was an ... acquired taste.

"Number four would have to be Keira because when she was in the jungle, I know that she has changed personally over the last 12 months, but her time in the jungle is going to give me an idea of how to deal with my children in their teenage years. And if they start up on a tantrum I'm gonna shred 'em. She really taught me that.

"I just couldn't hide how I felt about Keira at those trials. It wasn't that she was having a tantrum, it was that she was making the trial go four hours longer and I wasn't able to return to my luxurious accommodation."

5. Steve Price, finished in fifth place on season three.

Pricey showed a less grumpy side at camp. Well, slightly.

"My lucky last is Steve Price. I would never have expected to have liked him as much as I do.

"I wouldn't have thought that the Steve Price that I knew so little about when he came into the jungle … the whole right-wing/ none of his thoughts are my thoughts etc ... I doubt we could ever be friends and then watching him, whether he blossomed in the jungle or whether he just showed us a bit more of himself, I fell in love.

"He was incredible and he was another one who took the game for what it is."

The fourth season of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here starts this Sunday night on Ten and the show has slowly been releasing clues about the identities of the stars heading into the jungle.

When asked which ones she's most looking forward to seeing on the show, Morris said, "probably the two who are in the middle of Australia's biggest feud".

"And I'm really looking forward to the Queen of Comedy," she added.

We asked Morris if she could actually be the Queen of Comedy the clue is referring to and let's just say she didn't shoot the idea down.

"Well, no comment," she replied, "but wouldn't that be amazing".

I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here premieres Sunday, January 82 at 7.30pm on Ten and WIN Network.