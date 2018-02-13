I’m A Celeb: Nudity, contracts and jungle sex

Simone Holtznagel (right) and Josh Gibson are both single ... could love blossom on I’m A Celeb?

SHE was the first person to be evicted from the 2018 season of I'm A Celeb on Sunday night, and it seems that after a couple of post-eviction wines, '80s pop star Tiffany was happy to spill the beans on what really goes on at camp.

In a radio interview with hit105's Stav, Abby and Matt yesterday, the I Think We're Alone Now hit maker opened up about nudity at camp and whether she thought anybody might hook up during their time in the jungle.

With its 7.30pm timeslot, the Aussie version of I'm A Celeb is positively chaste compared to some overseas iterations of the show - like the German Ich Bin Ein Star - Holt Mich Hier Raus!, which features full-frontal, B-list celeb nudity.

While we don't see any of that sort of titillating vision here, Tiffany was happy to reveal that campmates do in fact shower naked.

"We totally do. We're in front of cameras ... To be honest with you, after a while you've just got to let fly, take your clothes off and shower," she said.

"I didn't get to see any boys naked, I will say. We were all kind of respectful to each other. I mean Josh [Gibson] is hot, naked or not. You can just imagine. I tried not to imagine too much because that's a little weird! But he's like Adam, from Adam and Eve - he's perfect. I honestly didn't [peek at him in the showers], but he's hot."

Josh Gibson, one of the more spectacular sights of the African jungle.

The hit105 crew asked Tiffany about contracts and pay deals for the contestants, including rumours that some celebs - such as Anthony Mundine, who walked out in the second week of the show - had to stay for a certain amount of time before they would be able to receive their appearance fee.

"These things we do not discuss, I have no clue. It would be interesting to know, but nobody's actually mentioned figures," she said.

"But this was truthfully not about a payment for me - it was about the experience. And it was very beneficial for me - and now, red wine is very beneficial for me," she laughed.

I’m a celebrity ... get me a bottle of red! Picture: Ten/Nigel Wright

As for the possibility of sex between campmates - say, the very beautiful and very single Josh Gibson and Simone Holtznagel, who other contestants have been willing to enter into a camp romance - Tiffany said it would be difficult.

"Maybe! I'm not sure. It's possible, it could get funky in the jungle," she said - but added that any frisky campmates would have to have an exhibitionist streak.

"If you do anything, it's all there for everyone to see, and if you did something like that, they would want to know about it - there are cameras everywhere. There's no hiding. If you're gonna do it, you're gonna have to be bold and own up to it."

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! Channel Ten, 7.30pm Sunday to Thursday.