I’m A Celeb evictee’s spray: ‘F***ing sit on it’

DEPARTING I'm A Celeb contestant Simone Holtznagel didn't hold back when asked about several of her former campmates on breakfast radio this morning.

Speaking with hit 105's Stav, Abby and Matt today, the model - who was evicted from the South African jungle on last night's episode of the show, just days away from Monday's finale - was asked her opinions of former campmate Bernard Tomic.

The tennis champ had entered the season with much fanfare, only to quit mere days into his jungle stint.

Tomic during his blink-and-you’ll-miss-it I’m A Celeb stint. Picture: Channel 10

The radio hosts informed Holtznagel that Tomic had since publicly bragged he'd been paid a million dollars for what amounted to just two nights in the jungle.

"F***ing sit on it, Bernard. I've got nothing to say to that," she fumed.

Asked what she'd tell Tomic if she had the chance, Holtznagel, who revealed she was enjoying a "glass of Moet and a pack of Marlboro Lights" during the chat, didn't hold back:

"I'd say you're a b**ch, dude. Get it together. He's the type of guy who forgets that what I do is mentally and emotionally taxing, so they write it off. He does not hold me in the same stead that he holds someone like Danny Green or Anthony Mundine, and he can sit on it. I've got no time for it."

‘What I do is mentally and emotionally taxing’: Holtznagel modelling for Bras N Things.

Holtznagel was also asked what she made of Bernard's claims he scored a million-dollar payday for his brief reality TV foray.

"I absolutely do not give a f**k that Bernard Tomic got paid more than me. I think he's probably lying ... he left in two days! Whoever remembers someone that lasted two days?"

In another interview with Hot91's Dave, Sam & Ash, Holtznagel appeared to slur her words but scoffed at the hosts' suggestion she'd "had a bit of a celebration" since her eviction.

"LISTEN. I only left the jungle two hours ago, so I think your insinuation might be wrong," she told them.

Asked who she thought the "biggest jerk" was out of her campmates, a lively Holtznagel nominated boxer Green.

"Oh, f**k. Danny Green. Danny expects everyone to respect him because he's an Olympic boxer, and he won medals for Australia, which is fine. He's not that well known, because I had no idea who he was before he went into the jungle," she said.

"But I don't think anybody should be paid to beat the s**t out of someone else. They should not be paid money for that, I am not behind that. Never have, never will. I think the reason Danny and Jackie [Gillies] don't get along is that Danny thinks what Jackie does is absolute BS."

Elsewhere in her breakfast radio commitments, Holtznagel opened up about the psychic reading she had received from campmate Jackie Gillies, who had asked her about late friend and mentor Charlotte Dawson's underwear.

Holtznagel post-eviction yesterday.

"She said, 'Charlotte is laughing about her underwear.' In fact, a few items of Dawson's lingerie were gifted to Holtznagel after her death.

"I have all of Charlotte's very nice lingerie. I know it sounds weird, but I do [wear it]," she revealed.

Asked to nominate the worst thing she ate in the jungle out of tarantulas, bull penis and bull anus, Holtznagel quipped: "Oh listen, I love some penis and I love some anus, so maybe the tarantula."

Holtznagel's departure leaves just four contestants left on I'm A Celeb - Green, Shannon Noll, Fiona O'Loughlin and Vicky Pattison - with the winner to be announced next Monday.

This season of I'm A Celeb concludes 7:30pm Sunday and Monday on Ten.