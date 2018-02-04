‘I’ll whip your a**’: Mundine and Green tee off

Danny Green and Anthony Mundine have traded barbs in a highly anticipated confrontation on reality television.

DANNY Green and Anthony Mundine traded insults when they came face-to-face for the first time on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

A teaser clip from tonight's episode shows Mundine and Green calling each other "pussycats" and challenging each other to a third title fight.

"I'll whip your arse," Mundine tells Green.

"We could walk up the hill and do it now, Choc, no problems," Green responds as hosts Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown and the other camp mates watch on.

"I'm not doing it for free, I want to get paid for this," Mundine tells him.

There's been a lot of speculation in the last few days about whether or not the animosity between the two sportsman is real or just an act.

Former I'm A Celeb winner Brendan Fevola dropped a bombshell on breakfast radio a few days ago when he said that the pair are actually mates.

"It was about 10 years ago and I was at some hotel and Choc [Anthony Mundine] was fighting and I was in his room to get some tickets," Fevola said.

"So we're sitting down, having a chat because I know him well and I know Danny Green really well."

There was a knock on the hotel room door and Fevola said he assumed it was someone else there to pick up tickets.

"In walked Danny Green and Danny Green's wife and I'm going, 'Oh it's going to be on! What's happening? These guys hate each other!'" Fevola told his Fox FM radio co-hosts.

But rather than throw punches, the two fighters "cuddled" and exchanged pleasantries.

"I'm going, 'What the hell is going on here?' And when he walked out he [Mundine] went, 'Oh nah, we're mates.'

"That just wrecked it all for me," Fevola said. "They've been mates for 10 years!"

The former AFL star said the boxers pretend to hate each other to build interest in their bouts and so they can charge more for their fights.

Before he headed into the jungle, Danny Green dismissed Fevola's bombshell as "completely false".

"His claims are quite bizarre," Green told the Herald Sun.

"Anyone who knows me or Anthony knows full well of the ill feeling we have towards each other. The biggest rivalry in Australian sport for nearly two decades cannot be contrived.

"Fevola has completely fabricated this story for what reason I do not know."

I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! airs tonight on Channel 10 at 7.30pm