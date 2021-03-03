Menu
​Hear the stories behind the people struggling to find accommodation in the midst of the Clarence Valley’s rental property crisis.
‘I’m 70 years old, I don’t know where I’ll be going’

Jenna Thompson
3rd Mar 2021 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:27 PM
No matter how much work she puts into improving a property, Suzie always finds herself on the receiving end of an eviction notice.

"Every time I have an inspection, they say the place looks lovely, I'm the best tenant they've ever had, then the next thing I know I get an email notice to vacate as the place is up for sale or has been sold," she said.

"I've been in my current place (in Lawrence) for the past five years but I now have until March to leave."

Suzie said she received a notice to vacate after the property recently sold, and has since been desperate to secure accommodation before she undergoes a medical procedure in the coming weeks.

"I'm devastated. I'm 70 years old and it's just so hard," she said.

"I have excellent references, I've always paid for a roof over my head before anything else, but that doesn't seem to count.

"Right now I'm selling everything because I don't know where I'll be going."

Suzie said she would like to see more regulation on rental prices after watching her rent increase several times in five years, forcing her into financial stress.

"In my current house, they kept putting the rent up every 60 days knowing full well that I'm on an age pension," she said.

"After paying rent I was left with $60 to live on for a fortnight. How I managed this was very hard indeed, but manage it I did."

