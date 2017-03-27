'I'm 100% behind push for new school': Ipswich MP

PRESSURE is building on the State Government to commit to a long term plan for a new high school in Ipswich.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden met with Education Minister Kate Jones last week during parliament sitting to again press the case for a new high school in Karana Downs, Mount Crosby and Karalee area.

It follows a formal meeting in May last year after which Mr Madden was told department statistics didn't support the case for a new school within the coming decades.

Regardless, Mr Madden says he's 100% behind the community push and has been working closely with neighbouring MP Dr Christian Rowan, who has agreed to sponsor a related parliamentary petition.

Mr Madden says he also met with Ms Jones on March 1, and again asked her to consider the proposal for a new school.

"I then followed up on that last week in parliament to talk about it again," Mr Madden says.

"It's clear given the (large) catchment size of Ipswich State High School, it's possible that if a new high school were built it might be on the other side of the river in Karana Downs.

"But I am 100% behind the community on this."

For more than a decade residents have been petitioning the State Government to commit to a new high school catering for students at Mount Crosby State School, Karalee State School and Tivoli State School.

According to the latest My School statistics, the three schools had combined enrolment numbers of 1372, in 2016; a marginal increase on the 2015 numbers, 1329.

Meanwhile, property in the area is selling faster than it's being released, real estate agents say.

Agent Clare Cantwell raised her family in the area and says she agrees with the campaign for a new school, which has become more relevant now the property market is booming.

Ms Cantwell says there is significant growth and her agency has a long list of willing buyers waiting for land to be released.

A five stage residential development, with 153 lots, has just released stage three for sale.

Selling agent Colliers International says blocks sell out almost instantly and there is a backlog on owners waiting for registration to start building.