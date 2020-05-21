Menu
Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Illness over allegedly laced food leads to drug, gun bust

by Grace Mason
21st May 2020 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men have been charged with drug and weapons offences after two women became ill consuming food allegedly laced with cannabis.

The women called police last week after falling ill, prompting officers to raid an Upper Barron property on the Tablelands on Tuesday.

Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Police have alleged they found 36 cannabis seedlings, 21 cannabis seeds, two cannabis plants as well as 347.13g of dried cannabis, 0.5g and methylamphetamine.

They also allegedly found two unregistered firearms at the property.

Guns seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Guns seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied

A 51-year-old man is due to face the Atherton Magistrates Court on August 25 charged with four counts of possess dangerous drugs, two counts of supply dangerous drugs and one count each of produce dangerous drugs, possess drug utensils and permit use of drugs at a place.

Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
The second man charged, a 48-year-old from Upper Barron, is facing charges of possess unregistered firearms and failing to secure firearms and is due to face court on September 1.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Illness over allegedly laced food leads to drug, gun bust

