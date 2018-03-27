Illicit toilet photos were from dating apps, court hears

A MAN accused of taking illicit photographs and videos of more than 60 people in public toilets without their knowledge has claimed the images were from a dating app.

Llan Anthony, 44, was granted bail under the condition he not visit or loiter near public toilets, not use any electronic devices except landline phones, not visit the Lismore Bunnings store and not leave his Numulgi home unless accompanied by his de facto partner, when he faced Lismore Local Court via video link yesterday.

His lawyer, Edwina Lloyd, questioned the strength of the prosecution case, noting the alleged victims in each image and piece of footage would need to be identified and must confirm their lack of consent.

This would prove challenging for police given none of the images included the subject's face, Ms Lloyd said.

Mr Anthony - who was arrested last Thursday and had been in custody at Grafton Correctional Centre since then - has been charged with two counts of filming a person in a private act without consent to obtain sexual arousal, and one count of committing an indecent act.

He is also facing the alternate charges of two counts of offensive behaviour and filming 61 people without their consent.

Ms Lloyd said her client told police the images which they showed him in an interview were obtained by consent from men he met on various online dating sites.

He also told police other people had access to his mobile phone, which contained the material.

"The accused invited police to look into his dating apps," Ms Lloyd said.

"The investigation is ongoing, I'm told it's going to take a long time.

"A custodial term is not the only alternative (and) of course, he has the right to be presumed innocent as well."

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik opposed the release application, raising the "risk to the community" of Mr Anthony's alleged "ongoing" offending against more than 60 people, including an on-duty police officer.

"Mr Anthony suggested all of these encounters were consensual," he said.

"I've been told by the officer-in-charge it's obvious they're not."

Mr Anthony's alleged activities were brought to police attention after an incident on March 8 where he's accused of looking over a public toilet cubicle wall at a police officer in Union St, South Lismore.

Magistrate Jeff Linden granted his strictly conditional bail and he is due to face the court again on April 16.

Mr Anthony is likely to lodge pleas in relation to his charges at his next appearance.