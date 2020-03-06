Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An illegal tobacco operation growing more than 47.5 tonnes across five acres has been shutdown in a joint operation.
An illegal tobacco operation growing more than 47.5 tonnes across five acres has been shutdown in a joint operation.
Crime

47.5 tonnes of illegal tobacco plants found

by Christine McGinn
6th Mar 2020 1:23 PM

An illegal tobacco operation with more than 47.5 tonnes growing across five acres in regional Victoria has been shut down.

The illicit tobacco crops growing across five acres in Nhill, in western Victoria, were seized and destroyed after police and the tax office raided the property on Thursday.

The densely-packed crop represented more than $7.8 million in unpaid tax, the Australian Taxation Office confirmed on Friday.

"The trade in illicit tobacco products in Australia has widespread negative consequences across the community," Acting Assistant Commissioner Shane Strong said.

"Tobacco growing operations are not run by small producers or farmers. They are run by organised criminal syndicates who deliberately engage in illegal activities."

Illicit tobacco costs the Australian community $647 million in lost revenue annually.

drugs illegal tobacco

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Ipswich deserves answers before election day

        premium_icon OPINION: Ipswich deserves answers before election day

        Council News With former councillors appearing on our ballots come March 28, now is the time for the OIA to reveal if these canididates have complaints against them.

        • 6th Mar 2020 12:15 PM
        VOTE NOW: Ipswich's best coffee

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Ipswich's best coffee

        News Make sure your favourite gets your vote.

        Last minute Division 4 candidate ready to serve Ipswich

        premium_icon Last minute Division 4 candidate ready to serve Ipswich

        News Candidate wants council transparency to never be wound back