Thousands of Ipswich drivers slapped with parking fines

A WHOPPING 8,476 parking fines were handed out by the council in the past 12 months and many were at schools.

Ipswich City Council has just altered its Safer School Parking program after a blitz year including education campaigns, warnings and fines for parents who continue to break the rules.

Health, Security and Regulatory Services Committee Chair councillor Sheila Ireland said school zones were a problem area with parents often parking illegally at school pick up time.

Between September 2016 and August 2017, 8476 parking fines were issued by the council, along with 591 warnings.

That's down on last year when 12,050 fines were issued.

Cr Ireland said during the 2016 school year, the council had worked with Queensland Police to ensure children's safety around schools including having council officers on the ground, speaking directly with parents.

Next year, the Safer School Parking Program - launched in 2008 - will change again as the council tries to reduce the burden on resources.

At this month's council meeting, it was decided schools would be placed into three categories with a council compliance and education officer to be placed at some schools, to continue the direct conversation with parents about safe parking.

This strategy will likely include the use of enforcement cameras and periodic patrols.