Illegal gun 'of some antique value'

A GOODNA man caught with an illegal gun has pleaded with an Ipswich court to have the weapon donated to a museum.



Police took the gun from David Schurmann's home in September and a filed a application to have the weapon seized.



The 44-year-old asked Magistrate David Shepherd to have the gun donated to museum.



"It's of some antique value, it's from World War 1," Schurmann said.



Mr Shepherd said how seized weapons were disposed was a matter for police.



Schurmann pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday to unlawful possession of a weapon and a host of traffic, drug and bail related charges.



Schurmann was sentenced to 18 months probation.

