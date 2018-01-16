Ipswich man's disgust at illegal dumping next to school

CLEAN IT UP: Ipswich resident Darren Butcher is disgusted by the volume of rubbish dumped at a Riverview property, next to a school.

WHEN Riverview children return to primary school next week, they will likely be learning and playing alongside a property littered with bulky rubbish, including what appears to be exposed asbestos.

On Old Ipswich Rd, next to Riverview State School, is a large property which has rarely been used since August 2013 when it was sold by the Queensland Scouts.

Over the years, the vacant property has become a dumping ground.

Today the site is littered with old tyres, construction waste, general rubbish, burnt out car parts and large concrete construction material including large barriers and pipe.

For years, Ipswich man Darren Butcher has walked his dogs through the once clean property and slowly watched a large pile of waste become engulfed in vegetation.

For Mr Butcher, it's a disgrace the land next to a school has become a dumping ground with some hazards now hidden by long grass.

"It's not a designated dumping area so it has to go," Mr Butcher said. "Just because you can't see it from the road, it doesn't mean it isn't an eyesore.

"There are often kids playing there and someone will come across something dangerous and hurt themselves."

An Ipswich City Council spokesperson said the rubbish had been dumped by people trespassing, not the land owner.

"Previously when council has notified the land owner they have been cooperative and removed illegally dumped rubbish at their expense," the spokesperson said.

"On large properties, the issue can often be hidden from public view and is only visible by trespassing."

After being contacted by the QT, the council said it would again ask for the property owner to take action.

Property records show the 40.78 ha block is now owned by Riverview Property Holdings (QLD) Pty Ltd with the address listed as 84 Chubb St One Mile, the location of Queensland Property Group - owned by developer George Cheihk.

In November 2016, an application to transform the site into a residential development was lodged with the council.

But the application lapsed, after the council issued a "not properly made" notice highlighting the application fee of $199,687.50 had not been paid and the application did not progress.

The QT was unable to reach Mr Cheihk for comment.

State government fines for illegal dumping - defined as the unlawful dumping of more than 200 litres of any type of waste material - start at $1884.

Report illegal dumping on 13 74 68 or illegal

dumping@ehp.qld.gov.au.