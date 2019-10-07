Illegal dumping costing ratepayers thousands to clear

ILLEGAL dumping in suburbs across Ipswich has cost almost $60,000 of ratepayers money for council workers to clean up.

Close to $7000 was spent to remove and dispose of dumped asbestos and more than $10,000 for the removal and disposal of illegally dumped tyres.

So far this year, Ipswich City Council has received a total of 1,650 illegal dumping and littering related complaints.

Bushland in Bundamba, Riverview and Swanbank have all been named as dumping hotspots.

"Behind the IGA at Bundamba it's disgusting,” Bundamba resident Leighton Geoffery said.

"Everything from general rubbish to asbestos.”

A council spokesperson said individuals caught dumping their rubbish could cop a fine of $2669 and corporations could be fined up to $10,000.

To report illegal dumping or littering you can contact council online or via their call centre.

"Alternatively, the State Government Littering and Illegal Dumping Unit can collate reports and pass them on to respective councils,” a council spokesperson said.

For residents who are looking to dispose of their unwanted belongings, Kerbside Collection will start this week and will be rolled out suburb by suburb between now and the start of December.

Almost 2500 tonnes of rubbish was collected from Ipswich's Kerbside Collection in 2017.

Items accepted in the collection services include furniture, household appliances, white goods, carpet, bath and laundry tubs, wood products and outdoor play equipments.

The council wants residents to ensure they don't put out their items too early and wait until the weekend prior to the clean-up starting in your suburb.

Residents are also reminded to only place items on the footpath that are equal to two cubic metres, which is the size of a small box trailer.

Volumes in excess of this size may not be collected.

Residents should receive a flyer in their mailbox two weeks before Kerbside Collection starts in their suburb.