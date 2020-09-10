Illegal dumpers won't learn from paltry fine

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: So a "new dumper" has come to the attention of the regulatory authority and remarkably has admitted Illegal dumping in court, to the tune of 274,000 extra tonnes down into a void.

In court Ms Holliday said that Bio-recycle's actions was "a commercial decision".

Too right. To make matters worse Bio-Recycle Australia made $7 million during the time of their illegal actions. The maximum penalty is a fine of $2 million.

The Department of Environment and Science is seeking a $100,000 fine as a penalty.

The Magistrate David Shepherd said Bio-Recycle's actions were simply brazen and being of significant public interest that he would take into account all written submissions on penalty.

Well I'm interested. I want the maximum fine of $2 million enforced and the Bio-Recycle company to dig the waste up and send it back to NSW where this company is based.

BMI also from NSW wants to bring 1 million tonnes of NSW waste over about 10 years which will fill one of these voids plus a monstrous mega dump. It is truly frightening. The State Government and the Ipswich City Council must act.

Point is, how is it that Bio-Recycle are only facing such a paltry fine?

This is trully Alice in wonderland land stuff. In 2002 the company, under the same directors, copped a $61,895 fine.

It seems they still haven't learnt a lesson.

Are our old coal mines turning into Gold Mines for these waste management companies?

David Harris