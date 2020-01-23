Menu
Rachel Alice Bassett, 48, and Aaron Paul Bassett, 46, were having a party at their Pelican Waters home on January 4 when they were arrested.
Crime

‘I’ll take all of ya’: Couple’s ‘disgusting’ abuse to cops

Felicity Ripper
23rd Jan 2020 10:24 AM
A FATHER landed himself in the watch house after he and his wife hurled abuse at "peeping Tom" police officers.

Rachel Alice Bassett, 48, and Aaron Paul Bassett, 46, were having a party at their Pelican Waters home on January 4 when noise complaints were made to police.

Officers arrived at 11.45pm to tell them to lower their voices and turn the music down.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer told a court that officers could hear a woman swearing loudly as they pulled up in the street.

"Police have used their torches to get the attention of those persons to come over to the fence so they could speak with them," Senior Constable Brewer said.

"The defendant, her son and husband have all immediately come over to the back fence, climbed it and started yelling out loud abuse at police, telling them they are c---s, peeping Toms, and to f--- off.

"Police were at the address only to speak with them and give them a warning about language and noise coming from the address."

Sen Const. Brewer said the couple were aggressive towards the officers, who called for backup.

Mrs Bassett retreated inside her house when she was told she was under arrest for public nuisance.

Police attempted to break down the door before she unlocked it and was arrested.

Const. Brewer said Mr Bassett had jumped the 2m back fence and told police to "f--- off back to Caloundra".

"At one stage he had his fists up, clenched towards police, saying 'I'll take all of ya'," Const. Brewer said.

A shirtless Mr Bassett was placed in a neck restraint after resisting arrest and it took four officers to get him in handcuffs.

He was taken to the watch house where he was given a shirt to wear while in the holding cell.

He ripped the shirt up and it had to be thrown out.

"This behaviour is absolutely disgusting towards police," Const. Brewer said.

At Caloundra Magistrates Court yesterday Mrs Bassett pleaded guilty to public nuisance.

Mr Bassett pleaded guilty to public nuisance, obstructing a police officer and wilful damage of police property.

Lawyer Rod Morgan said Mrs Bassett had no criminal history and the behaviour was out of character.

Duty lawyer Joshua Bradbury said Mr Bassett was deeply sorry for his actions and asked the father-of-four didn't receive a recorded conviction due to future travel plans.

Mrs Bassett was fined $1000 and Mr Bassett was fined $1500.

Their convictions weren't recorded.

