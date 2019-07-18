'I'll stand': MP responds to gossip he'll quit for council

ONE of the region's four state members has dismissed rumours he will quit parliament to run in next year's Ipswich City Council elections.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden has declared he will remain loyal to the State Government.

The former Somerset councillor was toying with the idea of returning to local government as recently as last week.

"It was something that was suggested to me,” Mr Madden said.

The Ipswich West MP has been a slight thorn in the side of state ministers in recent times; openly declaring he wants more done to upgrade Mt Crosby Rd and build a high school at Karalee.

It is understood brutal party politics and ongoing battles with ministers for funding were behind Mr Madden's consideration to step down from the state.

He cited the battles as a reason to stand again as the Member for Ipswich West; a seat he holds with 47 per cent of the vote.

"There's so much to do like the Mt Crosby Rd Warrego Highway interchange and the school,” Mr Madden said.

"I think I'll need a full term, another term.

"I'm sticking with state government.”

Residents will go to the polls in March to choose a council and return in October to vote for the State Government.

Mr Madden said an election to the council, creating a vacancy in his seat, "would put the Palaszczuk Government in a very difficult position”.

"My premier has been loyal to me and I'll be loyal to her,” he said.

Mr Madden admitted he was curious to see the future council boundaries, but said the outcome had not affected his decision.

"I'll stand at the next state election,” he said.

It is understood some Labor members in Mr Madden's seat are jostling to challenge him at pre-selection.

"All of that is in the hands of people other than me,” he said.

"I'm under the impression there will be a pre-selection but no one has told me they're nominating against me.”