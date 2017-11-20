'I'll marry our first gay couple'

EMBRACING CHANGE: Marriage celebrant Kate Kunzelmann wants to be the first person to marry a gay couple in Ipswich.

KATE Kunzelmann can't wait for the legislation allowing same sex couples to wed as she wants to marry Ipswich's first couple.

Now that the nation has voted yes to same sex marriage, the celebrant is looking for a partners who are ready and willing to tie the knot as soon as legislation passes the Federal Government.

"I'm making a statement here that I'm prepared to stick by," she said.

"I would like to be the go to person and first in Ipswich to do it."

She doesn't think the legislation will pass before Christmas, but if it did she was ready to take bookings.

"I would have been happy to do it years ago.

"The world's not going to end because of same sex marriage."

Ms Kunzelmann said saying yes to same sex marriage was about fairness and equality.

"That kind of love is as valid as any other kind of love."

Ms Kunzelmann likened the debate around gay and lesbian marriage to when the first civil ceremonies were taking place.

"They thought it was a bit of a moral breakdown," she said.

"It's a bit like the change in divorce laws, the end of the world was predicted.

"Gay couples already have all the legal benefits and are having children. It's more about equality, it's an emotional issue and about civil rights."

As time moves on, she said, we've become much more generous in our thinking.

Ms Kunzelmann thought people should have been fairer on both sides of the debate and she knows not everyone is going to agree with her: "People should be joyful."

As a celebrant since 1993 she has officiated hundreds of weddings, she loves them and is happy to adapt to what couples want on their big day.

She enjoys making the process easy for her clients, as well as public speaking and dressing up for the event.

While there are some amazing places to get married in Ipswich, including some 500 parks, Ms Kunzelmann said she can travel for weddings outside of the area and welcomed theme weddings.

She has been involved in ceremonies featuring horses and hot air balloons in the past.

Contact Ms Kunzelmann on 0419 709 775 if you would like to get married.