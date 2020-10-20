‘I’ll make demands’: Greens candidate takes stand on waste

Greens candidate for Ipswich Pat Walsh said he would do everything in his power to put a stop to the proposed waste-to-energy incinerator.

Greens candidate for Ipswich Pat Walsh said he would do everything in his power to put a stop to the proposed waste-to-energy incinerator.

MONTHS after campaigning for the council election, Greens Candidate Pat Walsh has thrown his hat in the ring for the Ipswich seat in the state election.

Echoing his words from his last campaign, Mr Walsh said he wanted to give voters hope and improve housing security, if he were elected on October 31.

“The Greens have a plan to massively expand social housing, to build 100,000 houses over the next four years across Queensland,” Mr Walsh said.

“Of course, in Ipswich, that would be a substantial development.”

LOCAL NEWS: Pub fight leads to car park outburst

He called the controversial waste-to-energy incinerator proposed by German corporation Remondis a “ridiculous” idea that could turn Ipswich into a waste capital.

Proposed to be built at Swanbank, the $400 million project would turn rubbish into electricity.

“When those so-called waste-to-energy plants operate, they’re not very efficient – they need a lot of rubbish and the generation they create is pretty poor quality,” he said.

“They also create large amounts of solid waste, which has to go somewhere, too.

READ MORE: Mayor: Make voices heard about incinerator project right now

“And when it’s burnt, it becomes even more toxic so, if it’s going into the landfill, that creates problems for groundwater.”

Pat said, if elected, he would do “everything in his power to stop it being built”.

“I would go straight to the planning minister’s office and demand it be stopped and I would be very public about that,” he said.

“It’s something you can contrast quite strongly with what the current Labor Government is doing about it – it could be putting a stop to it but it’s sitting on its hands, waiting for the election and hopes nobody will notice when (the incinerator) gets approved.”



LOCAL NEWS: New location to bolster sales at charity shop

He said the chance to give voters a say in Ipswich’s future was an important issue to him.

“We make our policies around the kitchen table in Ipswich and take them to our state and national counsels to turn them into policy,” Mr Walsh said.

“They’re not cooked up by vested interests or lobbyists.

“And you can count on the Greens to actually deliver because we’re not afraid to tax mining billionaires or the banks,” he said.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.