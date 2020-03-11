Menu
A council candidate has taken action after being on the receiving end of a vile torrent of abuse, including a death threat, aimed at her and her family.
Crime

‘I’ll kill your f****n family, c***’: Candidate cops abuse

by David Alexander
11th Mar 2020 6:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has been reported to police for making vile threats to a council candidate and her family in the lead-up to the March 28 election.

Moreton Bay Council division 4 candidate Karen Haddock was sent a torrent of abuse from a person via a social media messaging service.

The message contained vile verbal abuse and threats directed at Ms Haddock, who is running for council as part of the registered group Our Voice.

"I'll kill your f****n family, c***", the message stated.

Ms Haddock reported the person to police.

"I have reported a threat to kill my family, among a fairly sensational rant of general abuse, sent to me on Facebook Messenger as a result of a sponsored ad," she told Pine Rivers Press.

"If it was just me I wouldn't have worried so much but I don't tolerate threats to my family."

Queensland police confirmed a cyber harassment report had been lodged.

Under Queensland legislation, using services such as Facebook to threaten or harass someone can be a criminal offence.

