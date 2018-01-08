'I'll get the world's best dancers': Teen in top dance comp

SHE'S conquered the United States and now a Springfield Lakes teen has her sights set south of the border.

Sera Momo, 14, travelled to Pasadena, California last year to compete in the World of Dance competition, where along with her 39 mega crew members represented Australia and took out fifth place in the world.

The ambitious teenager has now been selected to participate in an exclusive dance competition, Dancer's Paradise, in Mexico's Playa Del Carmen and said she was hoping to raise $3500 to help her get there.

"This is a really big deal for me because I'll get the world's best dancers, whereas here in Brisbane everyone knows everyone, so this is next level,” Sera said.

"It's also a great opportunity for me to create new friends and learn new dance styles and moves which will be taught by the world's best choreographers.”

"It's my dream to be a dancer either part-time or full-time, I just love the competition.”

Sera Momo is fundraising to go to Mexico's Dancers Paradise competition.

The St Peter's Lutheran College Springfield student has launched her money board fundraiser on Facebook and will be looking at hosting a Bunnings sausage sizzle, as well as a chocolate drive.

Sera's mum Makita Krueger said she knew how much going to Mexico meant for her daughter and hoped they could raise enough money to fund her dreams.

"This week-long workshop will feature dancers from all around the world, so it's a really exciting event for her to be a part of,” Makita said.

"She's been selected as part of a special team going over from her The Home Base dance studio, so out of the 100 dancers at the studio, she is part of the top 10 dancers.

"A lot of the dancers that will go to this workshop have featured in music videos, with one of the girls from the World of Dance competition recently featuring in Bruno Mars' new music video.

"Sera is so determined and despite sometimes not coming home from training until one o'clock in the morning, she's always up the next morning to go to school.”

If you would like to donate funds towards helping Sera get to Mexico, contact her on seraseini03@gmail.com or visit The Home Base Facebook page.