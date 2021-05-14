‘I’ll cut your head off’: Man’s shocking threat to mum

A man has been given a probation order and encouraged to seek assistance after threatening to cut off his mother’s head.

A MAN who held a knife at his elderly mum and threatened to cut her head off later said he did so out of frustration after drinking a lot of Vodka.

He said his mother had been berating him, but a court this week heard the violence actually occurred when the victim refused to loan him her car.

The man appeared remorseful when he faced Ipswich Magistrates Court on domestic violence offences.

The 48-year-old man appeared from jail via video-link and pleaded guilty to two charges of contravening domestic violence protection orders in two separate incidents occurring in April.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said the first incident involved the man walking into his mother’s bedroom when she sought some help saying she felt unwell. Instead, the court heard, he hit her on the head with a pillow.

Police were called.

Sgt O’Shea said the second incident on April 13 was more serious.

“He held a knife to her head saying I’m going to cut your head off,” she told the court.

“He said he was angry and held the knife up to her face, but not to her neck.”

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough sought a supervised probation order for the man, saying it would assist him in addressing underlying mental health issues.

“He is someone who needs to be supported in the community,” Mr Fairclough said.

“Am I allowed to say something,” the man said on the video-link.

“I’d like to say the reason I broke the domestic violence order was that I was provoked,” he said.

“My mum and I were both drinking. She has a drinking problem.

“I don’t have a history of violence. It was just the best way to stop (her). I’m under a great deal of stress.”

After some discussion with his lawyer and Magistrate Kathleen Payne, the man agreed to comply with a probation order.

Ms Payne said (in agreed facts) the man told police his mother had been berating him.

She said the man drank two bottles of Vodka and wanted to drive his mother’s car but she refused and her son became angry.

“She left to watch television in her bedroom. You came into the bedroom and grabbed her hair and held a knife to her face saying I’m going to cut your head off,” Ms Payne said.

“To hold a knife to the face of your mother in her bedroom, to be frank, is quite shocking.”

The man was sentenced to a 12-month probation order and released from jail.