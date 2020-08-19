Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sunday Oboma Achire leaves court after his plea of guilty to stealing and fare evasion was rejected by the magistrate.
Sunday Oboma Achire leaves court after his plea of guilty to stealing and fare evasion was rejected by the magistrate.
News

‘I’ll be back’: Accused thief claims he was going to pay later

Ross Irby
19th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH man charged with stealing cigarettes and dodging a cab fare has claimed he told both victims he would be back to pay later.

Sunday Oboma Achire, 27, appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, pleading guilty to stealing and fare evasion.

But Achire’s disagreement with some aspects of the facts caused the magistrate to refuse to accept the pleas and adjourn his sentence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Achire called a taxi to his home and asked the driver to take him to a liquor store.

He loaded a carton of beer on the back seat and when the driver dropped him back at home and asked for the $23.90 fare, Achire said his brother would come out and pay.

Sgt Dick said Achire opened the taxi door and the driver told him to leave the beer there until he was paid.

The driver said Achire then told him: “I think you should leave.”

The driver refused to leave and told Achire the fare had to be paid.

Sgt Dick said Achire then began to walk off, prompting the driver to request the payment again.

Sunday Oboma Achire leaves court after his plea of guilty to stealing and fare evasion was rejected by the magistrate.
Sunday Oboma Achire leaves court after his plea of guilty to stealing and fare evasion was rejected by the magistrate.

The driver then alleged that Achire replied: “If you get out of the car, I’ll bash you”.

Sgt Dick said the driver told officers he sounded the horn of the taxi and yelled out three times that he had to pay.

Another male came out of the residence telling the driver they would get Achire to pay.

The man later returned, saying Achire had no money. The driver eventually left empty-handed.

When spoken to later by police, Sgt Dick said Achire had been belligerent and initially denied owing the fare.

In the stealing offence, Sgt Dick said Achire went into a Freedom Fuels store at 5.20pm on July 28 and asked for cigarettes.

When the female store attendant held up a packet valued at $38.50 to show if they were the brand he wanted, Achire tried to pull the packet out of her hands.

“He continued to pull on them and she let go,” he said.

Sgt Dick said Achire admitted to being the male in the CCTV footage.

“He said he wanted a smoke but had no money,” Sgt Dick said.

“He has extensive previous history.”

Achire, who represented himself in court, began to explain what took place in the two offences.

“For what happened in the taxi and cigarettes my card was declined,” Achire said.

“I didn’t have any money. I told her I’d come back.”

Achire denied threatening to bash the taxi driver.

“I don’t know where that came from,” he said.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said he could not accept Achire’s guilty pleas.

The matter ended with Mr Fowler telling Achire that he must seek legal advice.

The case will return to court on September 17.

fare evasion charge ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court stealing charge
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich’s unique bubble house hits market for the first time

        Premium Content Ipswich’s unique bubble house hits market for the first time

        News What started as a thesis idea 36 years ago by Architect Graham Birchall grew into a family home. Now it’s up for sale.

        200 jobs on the way as new centre reaches milestone

        Premium Content 200 jobs on the way as new centre reaches milestone

        News The new shopping centre is on track to open in the first half of next year...

        Students and parents struck with ATAR anxiety

        Premium Content Students and parents struck with ATAR anxiety

        News While majority of year 12 students are worried about their final results, a third...

        • 19th Aug 2020 5:30 PM
        Road ragers do a runner after highway demo derby

        Premium Content Road ragers do a runner after highway demo derby

        News A man who gave chase after hearing his vehicle being smashed up in his driveway has...