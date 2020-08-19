‘I’ll be back’: Accused thief claims he was going to pay later

Sunday Oboma Achire leaves court after his plea of guilty to stealing and fare evasion was rejected by the magistrate.

Sunday Oboma Achire leaves court after his plea of guilty to stealing and fare evasion was rejected by the magistrate.

AN IPSWICH man charged with stealing cigarettes and dodging a cab fare has claimed he told both victims he would be back to pay later.

Sunday Oboma Achire, 27, appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, pleading guilty to stealing and fare evasion.

But Achire’s disagreement with some aspects of the facts caused the magistrate to refuse to accept the pleas and adjourn his sentence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Achire called a taxi to his home and asked the driver to take him to a liquor store.

He loaded a carton of beer on the back seat and when the driver dropped him back at home and asked for the $23.90 fare, Achire said his brother would come out and pay.

Sgt Dick said Achire opened the taxi door and the driver told him to leave the beer there until he was paid.

The driver said Achire then told him: “I think you should leave.”

The driver refused to leave and told Achire the fare had to be paid.

Sgt Dick said Achire then began to walk off, prompting the driver to request the payment again.

Sunday Oboma Achire leaves court after his plea of guilty to stealing and fare evasion was rejected by the magistrate.

The driver then alleged that Achire replied: “If you get out of the car, I’ll bash you”.

Sgt Dick said the driver told officers he sounded the horn of the taxi and yelled out three times that he had to pay.

Another male came out of the residence telling the driver they would get Achire to pay.

The man later returned, saying Achire had no money. The driver eventually left empty-handed.

When spoken to later by police, Sgt Dick said Achire had been belligerent and initially denied owing the fare.

In the stealing offence, Sgt Dick said Achire went into a Freedom Fuels store at 5.20pm on July 28 and asked for cigarettes.

When the female store attendant held up a packet valued at $38.50 to show if they were the brand he wanted, Achire tried to pull the packet out of her hands.

“He continued to pull on them and she let go,” he said.

Sgt Dick said Achire admitted to being the male in the CCTV footage.

“He said he wanted a smoke but had no money,” Sgt Dick said.

“He has extensive previous history.”

Achire, who represented himself in court, began to explain what took place in the two offences.

“For what happened in the taxi and cigarettes my card was declined,” Achire said.

“I didn’t have any money. I told her I’d come back.”

Achire denied threatening to bash the taxi driver.

“I don’t know where that came from,” he said.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said he could not accept Achire’s guilty pleas.

The matter ended with Mr Fowler telling Achire that he must seek legal advice.

The case will return to court on September 17.