IKC buoyed by return of motorsport

BACK ON TV: Cars line up for the start of the 2019 Bathurst 1000. Picture: Rohan Kelly

KARTING: As the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship announces its revised schedule, Ipswich Kart Club members returned to the track on Saturday and Sunday.

With the innovative ‘Team’ booking app and strict conditions approved by Queensland Health in place, the operators of two karting businesses and another eight people were allowed at the circuit at any one time for a total of 10.

Ipswich Kart Club secretary Kalie Sampson said members were thrilled to be behind the wheel again and equally excited to see the Supercars would fire up in late June.

“We all love our motorsport,” she said.

“The cadets especially look up to the Supercar drivers.”

The confirmation the V8s will go ahead also bodes well for the club’s efforts to recommence club race meetings as soon as possible.

“We’re aiming to have club racing in July and we’ll go from there,” Sampson said.

It is also an extremely encouraging sign the club will be able to hold the two major national events which were scheduled at the track but did not proceed due to coronavirus, including round two of the Rotax Pro Tour and the third leg of the Australian Karting Championships. While the Rotax Pro Tour was meant to be held at Willowbank on the weekend, the Australian Karting Championships were originally planned for June 19-21.

Offering a tremendous opportunity for economic recovery both in the karting and wider communties, hundreds of competitors and supporters are expected to descend on the region from all around Australia to take part.

Sampson said the cash the events would inject into the local economy would greatly benefit hotels, eateries, and shops, as well as the club and the karting stores the worthwhile ‘Support the Supporters’ campaign intended to assist.

IKC will operate at Willowbank again this Friday, Saturday and Sunday under the same restrictions. All bookings must be made via the ‘Team App’ and all guidelines and precautions adhered to in order to attend sessions.