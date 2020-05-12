IKC backs its own ‘Support the supporters’ helps businesses survive

MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL: Cadet racer Sam Piggott gets some pointers from Project X Racing owner William Yarwood at the Ipswich Kart Club. The return of drivers to Willowbank after much hard work by the organisation to satisfy Queensland Health requirements has given battling businesses a much-needed boost. Picture: Rob Williams

Ipswich Kart Club’s ‘Support the Supporters’ campaign is keeping local businesses alive.

In a show of old fashioned Queensland spirit, the brilliant initiative has seen club members encouraged to get behind the network of small businesses which service the club’s members and are essential to the sport’s future in the region moving beyond coronavirus.

It has allowed driver trainers to get back to work holding one-on-one driver training sessions three times a day under strict regulations approved by Queensland Health.

It is not just the trainers benefiting, however, with the shops and mechanics also expected to see flow-on effects as customers return in need of parts and work.

Owner of retail outlet Project X Racing William Yarwood specialises in driver training, as well as engine servicing and the sale of karts and parts.

He said ‘Support the Supporters’ had prevented him from declaring bankruptcy.

“It has saved my business,” he said.

“We will 100 per cent come out of it because of what the club has done for me.

“No ifs, buts or maybes.”

Six weeks ago, it was a very different story for Project X Racing. When COVID-19 reared its ugly head karting was one of the first casualties because it was considered a recreational sport.

“It’s not a standard sport, so everything shutdown quite early,” Yarwood said.

“If the track shuts down, it shuts down our business.

“(If the businesses were to fold) It would be the end of the sport. Karting is a niche market. Every shop is boutique. You can’t just go down to Super Amart.”

With most participant’s karts in good condition and requiring little maintenance just one round into the season, the economic outlook appeared dire.

“So early in the season everyone’s equipment was well-maintained from the Christmas break but this has allowed me to get out working again,” Yarwood said.

“I’ve been able to offer training and start selling tyres and parts (as demand is returning).

“This is the only club that has managed to get it done.

“All of the other clubs have been contacting them saying ‘how did you do it.

“There is a fair bit involved. There is risk management and travel plans, and we have to clean the toilets and facilities four times a day but there is nothing I wouldn’t do to get out there on the track.

“It has been awesome. It truly has saved my business.”

The response from the club’s community has been phenomenal.

Two trainers are allowed to conduct one-on-one sessions in different parts of the course while adhering to social distancing requirements, and Project X Racing has filled all of its slots and there is no sign of demand slowing.

Yarwood said getting drivers back on the track had also been great for the mental health of everyone involved.

“Some guys might do gym but for kraters, this is their hobby and they love it,” he said.

“Some guys can’t relax until they are behind the wheel of a kart.

“It is an outlet for them.”

A member since the 80s, Yarwood has had a long association with his home club.

He could not be more grateful to the Ipswich Kart Club for its support through this uncertain period.

“I don’t know what they are going to ask me to do at the end of the year (once through the coronavirus),” he said.

“I’m just going to say yes.

“What they’re doing for us, they are not even asking for anything back. They just need to say the word and I’ll do it.”