IGS teams meet early GPS challenge with spirit

Ipswich Grammar School tennis player Kaito Nelson was among the talented students involved in the first round of GPS term 3 competition.

IPSWICH Grammar School's eager to impress teams were tested early in this year's GPS competition, meeting some of the powerhouse sides first-up.

The IGS First XI soccer team drew 2-2 with Gregory Terrace in their opening round match at Brassall.

In basketball, Ipswich Grammar lost 105-74 to current GPS champions Gregory Terrace.

IGS discovered quickly how focused Gregory Terrace were.

Although the IGS boys were up for the challenge, they were unable to convert possession into points. IGS trailed at each major break.

Year 11 student Jeremy Brown top scored for IGS which assisted in closing the gap in the final quarter.

Experienced head coach Michael Wellings will refocus his team this week before facing Brisbane State High in Ipswich this weekend.

In other basketball games, the IGS 10A side had a gritty 53-44 win.

The 7A and 8A teams toiled hard in narrow losses.

TOP TALENTS: Ipswich Grammar's shining sport stars in 2020

In tennis, IGS had to open their term 3 encounters without number one and captain Louis Baker.

However, the team battled hard in the singles rubbers. Year 12 student Aidan Eassie stepped up to cover for Baker and did a fine job.

Year 9 student Max Ko, making his debut, locked up the scores with Gregory Terrace heading into the doubles.

Unfortunately for IGS, year 10 student Kaito Nelson was forced withdraw mid match.

Year 7 talent Luka Tripkovic stepped in to finish the matches and performed admirably.

The First team was unable to secure any further wins, going down 6-2.

All IGS teams were able to play, displaying some promising efforts.

IGS Director of Sport of Sport and Activities Nigel Greive said the school's 7A combination was a standout, winning 48-7.

"All teams are raring to go for round 2 against BSHS,'' Greive said.

In chess, a new-look IGS team started the new competition eager to represent the school with pride.

Having worked with coach Alex Stahnke from TopChess, the team had high hopes early.

Captain Solomon Dixon, and vice-captain Sebastien Carvolth led the way being seasoned players keen to keep IGS spirits high.

Grammar's premier team of year 10 student Daniel Yoon, Oliver Strong (year 7), Jack Burstall (year 7) and Nathan Chung (year 10) narrowly missed making the first round a draw.

"Congratulations must go to Jack who came away with an individual win and Oliver who fought hard to draw with his opponent on the night,'' Greive said.

Ipswich Grammar's Seniors, Open As and Open Bs had wins with a draw in Open F.

In their first ever GPS match, Matthew Lin (year 6) and Jake Stjepcevic (year 11) won their games.

Thomas Vivian (year 7) and Aarush Chandvania (year 7) both achieved draws against tough opponents.

Greive said the depth of this year's IGS team was very pleasing, showcased in individual round wins by Blake Palmer (year 11), Solomon Dixon (year 11), Vu Duong year 11), George Kypriadakis (year 8), Lochlann Gale (year 11), Harry Osbourne (year 9), Xavier Woodgate (year 11), Ben Cooper (year 9), and Joel Rosenberg (year 10) and a draw by Oshadha Edirisinghe (year 11).

As is the case for basketball, football and tennis, the Ipswich Grammar chess team face Brisbane State High in the second round this weekend.