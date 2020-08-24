IGS teams hitting their targets against quality opponents

A determined Ipswich Grammar basketball team scored a 10-point win over BBC in their latest GPS clash. Picture: Isaac Hou

IPSWICH Grammar's football and basketball teams led the way in the sixth round of GPS competition.

The IGS First XI handled the blustery conditions best to beat BBC 3-0.

Year 12 trio Cooper Nichols, Ryan Stieler and Ethan Frazer scored goals.

In defence, IGS kept BBC in check guided by year 10 student and right back Benji Binney and centre Isaac Bracker (year 12).

Year 9 goalkeeper Henry Blackledge performed well in his first starting appearance guarding the net.

The IGS first V recorded a hard fought 84-74 victory against BBC in their latest basketball encounter.

The team played with heart and determination from the outset to control the contest.

Year 11 student Jeremy Brown was outstanding, hitting big shots all afternoon. He was assisted by Damon Stevens, also in year 11. Stevens scored, a career high 27 points.

Power forward Jackson Crocker-Garlepp, in year 11, made 15 rebounds.

IGS rugby players toiled hard but acknowledged BBC were a better team. Picture: Isaac Hou

In rugby, premiership favourites BBC overpowered IGS 49-20 on Ipswich turf.

"Essentially BBC dominated all major facets of the game and were simply too strong out wide for the IGS backs,'' IGS head coach Keiran Moffat said.

Best for IGS were Xavier Stowers (#8), Ethan King (#13) and Leandro Tupi (#6).

In tennis, the IGS Firsts had high hopes taking on BBC.

Currently sitting in 6th, IGS gave it their all trying to improve their standing.

However, BBC proved too strong in every match, winning eight rubbers to 0.

Year 9 student Max Ko playing at number three, pushed his opponent all the way.

Despite a spirited effort in the doubles, IGS were unable to make up lost ground.

With only two rounds left, the boys have the chance to finish the season on a high.

The IGS chess team featured in a number of close games, displaying their growing skill.

The premiers narrowly missed the draw with another successful win to Nathan Chung (year 10) and a draw to Jack Burstall (year 7).

The Seniors, Open Bs and Open Cs finished the night successfully.

Among commendable individual performances on the night came from Lochlan Gale (year 11), Oliver Veivers (year 11) and Luke Tristram (year 7).

After six rounds, the IGS player leaderboard has captain Solomon Dixon undefeated in top position on six points. He is closely followed by Chung, Ben Cooper (year 9), Tristram (year 7), Jake Stjepcevic (year 11), James Eddington (year 11), Matthew Lin (year 6), Veivers and Harry Osborne (year 9).

Ipswich Grammar's next round of GPS competition is at home venues against ACGS.