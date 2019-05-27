IGS sticks to tradition in shot at GPS glory

The Ipswich Grammar Firsts unite during their 7-1 GPS victory over BBC at Brassall on Saturday.

The Ipswich Grammar Firsts unite during their 7-1 GPS victory over BBC at Brassall on Saturday. Cordell Richardson

FOOTBALL: After a 7-1 victory to keep their GPS title hopes alive, the Ipswich Grammar School Firsts could be forgiven for having heightened anticipation.

However, as they have done many times at the tradition-rich school, the IGS players are keeping a level head entering the most exciting stage.

While IGS are leading the competition, coach Andrew Catton said his team knew another GPS title was still a long way from fruition.

"We don't talk too much about it. We don't have any real great expectations with it,'' Catton said.

With three wins, a draw and a loss, IGS still need other results to go their way to have any shot at GPS glory.

Catton said Churchie and Toowoomba Grammar were well placed to challenge for the title, having already had their bye.

However, a win over Churchie away this Saturday would enhance Ipswich's prospects.

IGS then have a bye before their final two games against Southport and Gregory Terrace.

"If we were to go on and win it that would be fantastic but we're probably more closest to them than anything else,'' the coach said, explaining his cautious approach.

"It's the just the way we've always been with it. We don't want them to get ahead of themselves.

"We focus more on the process rather than the outcome.''

In a team stacked with Western Pride and Ipswich Knights players, IGS have the talent and skill to make an impact.

However, Catton kept everything in perspective despite Saturday's win over BBC at Brassall being Ipswich's best of the season so far.

"We played all right but the week before (against Nudgee) was better,'' he said.

"We were pretty poor for probably the first 20-25 minutes (on Saturday) . . . we were just a bit panicky and played the way they (BBC) wanted to play.''

But after settling down at the back end of the first half, IGS built a 3-0 advantage.

"It should have been about 6-0,'' Catton said.

Ipswich Grammar School striker Darryl Barton scored a hat-trick in his team's latest GPS win over BBC. Cordell Richardson

A hat-trick by consistent striker Darryl Barton and goals by Pat Smith, Elijah Vincent-Tooth, captain Cooper Nicholls and Pride senior team defender Connor Maynard ensured IGS won the game comfortably.

It was 14-year-old Vincent-Tooth's first goal in the Firsts.

"They are going well,'' Catton said. "They are not getting too far ahead of themselves, which is fantastic.

"We are really happy with the way they are developing and getting some good results.''

Ipswich Grammar Firsts football team received plenty of extra support at last Saturday's Old Boys day at Brassall. Cordell Richardson

Saturday's latest match also doubled as an IGS Old Boys day, which gave the spectators extra to cheer about.

This year's IGS Firsts team includes Old Boys Joe Duckworth and Mark Fancourt as assistant coaches.

Catton said it was terrific having such respected players still involved with the IGS team.

Look out for more IGS photos in Wednesday's QT Junior Sport section.